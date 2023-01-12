Ndau ready for Web3 with WalletConnect and updates to ndau wallet app
Ndau updates its wallet app to include Web3 support through WalletConnect software integration.DOUGLAS, ISLE OF MAN, January 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ndau, a digital currency known for its adaptive capabilities, today announced a new release of the ndau wallet app. In addition to providing a secure and self-sovereign platform for holding ndau and earning yields, the ndau wallet app now also features Web3 support by including WalletConnect software integration.
This new release of the ndau wallet app features integration with WalletConnect version 2 (the latest version of Wallet Connect) and allows WalletConnect-enabled Web3 apps to directly interact with the ndau blockchain. This is possible due to the fact that WalletConnect v2 is chain agnostic and is thus able to work with any blockchain.
WalletConnect is a Web3 communications protocol that enables blockchain-based wallet apps to securely connect to and interact with Web3 apps. With WalletConnect, you log in to a Web3 app by simply scanning a QR code with your wallet app to log in with a specific account address in your wallet. The wallet app contains the private keys which secure all of the user’s accounts.
According to Oneiro Vice President of Operations, John Lester, “this update is in line with the ndau Collective’s aim of ensuring that all relevant technology is used to stay ahead of the curve and provide users with an app that they can have faith in. Web3 support and integration with WalletConnect ensures that users are always assured of the latest level of personal control without foregoing security.”
Ndau is decentralized and open source, anyone is able to set up a Web3 app in order to leverage WalletConnect v2 in the ndau wallet app. Users are also able to use WalletConnect in the ndau wallet app to log in to the BPC-DAO Voting Portal Web3 app.
ABOUT ndau ndau is an adaptive digital currency originally built by Oneiro for The Axiom Foundation, as a long-term store of value. It is a governed and completely decentralized ecosystem built on the Tendermint protocol and is a premier DeFi option on the Cosmos Network. Designed with built-in economic structures that incentivize potential for growth, ndau provides all the benefits of a digital currency while promoting more fair and accountable governance, dependability, and greater safety for owners not found in existing cryptocurrencies. ndau is not pegged to fiat currencies or commodities, allowing for more desirable characteristics for long-term holders in particular. For more information on ndau, please visit: www.ndau.io. ndau is available to purchase on KuCoin.
