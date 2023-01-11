Rheumatoid Arthritis Treatment Market Growing at a CAGR of 5.7% to Reach US$ 79.1 Bn by the end of 2033 | PMR Analysis

The global revenue from the rheumatoid arthritis treatment market stands at US$ 42.9 Bn in 2022, with the global market expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.7%

Growing Research in Novel Biologics and Rising Government Reimbursement on Drug Pricing will Propel the Overall Market for Rheumatoid Arthritis Treatment

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rheumatoid arthritis (RA) is a chronic autoimmune disease that causes inflammation and damage to the joints and other tissues in the body. The symptoms of RA can vary widely, but typically include pain, stiffness, and swelling in the affected joints. RA is a progressive disease, meaning that it tends to get worse over time, and it can lead to severe disability if not treated effectively.

The global revenue from the rheumatoid arthritis treatment market stands at US$ 42.9 Bn in 2022, with the global market expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% to reach a valuation of approximately US$ 79.1 Bn by the end of 2033.

Request For Free Sample Report of “Rheumatoid Arthritis Treatment Market”@ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/22555

The market for rheumatoid arthritis treatment is a rapidly growing segment of the global pharmaceutical market. This market is driven by an increase in the aging population, a rise in the incidence of RA, and the growing awareness of the disease among both the public and healthcare professionals.

The rheumatoid arthritis treatment market is segmented on the basis of drug class, route of administration, and geography. On the basis of drug class, the market is segmented into disease-modifying anti-rheumatic drugs (DMARDs), biologic response modifiers, and non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs). On the basis of route of administration, the market is segmented into oral and injectable forms.

Companies

• Sanofi S.A.

• Pfizer Inc.

• Johnson & Johnson

• AbbVie Inc.

• Eli Lilly & Company

• Amgen Inc.

• Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

• F. Hoffman-La Roche AG

• Cipla, Inc.

• Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Buy Full Report Now @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/22555

Geographically, the rheumatoid arthritis treatment market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. North America dominates the global rheumatoid arthritis treatment market, due to the presence of a large number of key players in the region and the high prevalence of RA in the United States and Canada. Europe and Asia Pacific are also major markets for rheumatoid arthritis treatment, due to the increase in the aging population and the growing awareness of the disease in these regions.

Key players in the global rheumatoid arthritis treatment market include AbbVie, Amgen, Pfizer, Roche, and Merck.

Overall, the global rheumatoid arthritis treatment market is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period, due to the increasing aging population, a rise in the incidence of RA, and the growing awareness of the disease. With the continuous innovation of pharmaceutical technologies and the development of new drugs, the rheumatoid arthritis treatment market is expected to witness a significant growth in the coming years.

Competition Landscape

The main participants in the global market for rheumatoid arthritis treatment generally employ co-commercialization and distribution partnerships as marketing and distribution strategies.

Throughout the anticipated period, the introduction of novel JAK inhibitors for rheumatoid arthritis will stimulate market growth.

Some key instances of development within the market include:

• Etanercept, a drug manufactured locally by Cipla that is prescribed to treat rheumatic disorders, was released in March 2018. The drug known by the brand name Etacept will be manufactured by Shanghai CP Guojian Pharmaceutical Co. in China and marketed by Cipla in India according to the cooperation agreement.

• Avsola, a biosimilar version of the popular rheumatoid arthritis medicine Remicade manufactured by Johnson & Johnson, received approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in December 2019.

Request Customization @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/request-customization/22555

Key Segments Covered in Global Rheumatoid Arthritis Treatment Market Research

Therapy:

• Symptomatic Treatment

• Intermediate Corticosteroid Therapies

• Stem Cell Therapy

• Disease Modifying Anti-rheumatic Drug (DMARD)

o Conventional DMARDs

o Biologic DMARDs

Distribution Channel:

• Hospital Pharmacy

• Retail Pharmacy

• Drug Stores

Region:

• North America

• Latin America

• Europe

• South Asia

• East Asia

• Oceania

• Middle East & Africa

More<<https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/market-research/rheumatoid-arthritis-treatment-market.asp

For More Premium Insights, Check out the Link:

Autogenous Vaccines Market - https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/autogenous-vaccines-market-is-predicted-to-witness-an-impressive-cagr-of-5-5-over-the-forecast-period-2021-2031--persistence-market-research-301264988.html

Hematology Analyzers Market - https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hematology-analyzers-market-will-exhibit-a-5-cagr-during-the-forecast-period-2020-to-2030---persistence-market-research-301187222.html

Bioabsorbable Implants Market - https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bioabsorbable-implants-market-is-expected-to-grow-at-a-healthy-cagr-of-3-4-by-2018-to-2028---persistence-market-research-300850551.html

Smart Inhalers Market - https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/smart-inhalers-market-to-rake-in-revenue-worth-more-than-us-1-bn-by-the-end-of-2031-persistence-market-research-301436069.html

Wearable Injectors Market - https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wearable-injectors-market-expanding-at-a-cagr-of-around-11-8-over-the-forecast-period-2021-2031---persistence-market-research-301477856.html

About Us

Persistence Market Research is a U.S.-based full-service market intelligence firm specializing in syndicated research, custom research, and consulting services. Persistence Market Research boasts market research expertise across the Healthcare, Chemicals and Materials, Technology and Media, Energy and Mining, Food and Beverages, Semiconductor and Electronics, Consumer Goods, and Shipping and Transportation industries. The company draws from its multi-disciplinary capabilities and high-pedigree team of analysts to share data that precisely corresponds to clients’ business needs.

Contact Us:

Persistence Market Research

Japan

Persistence Market Research

1-2-1 Kinshi Arca Central Building 14/F Tokyo, 130-0013 Japan

Call 0800-222-1088

United States

Address – 305 Broadway, 7th Floor, New York City, NY 10007 United States

U.S. Ph. – +1-646-568-7751

USA-Canada Toll-free – +1 800-961-0353

Sales – sales@persistencemarketresearch.com

