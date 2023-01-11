Industrial Robots (Warehousing And Storage Robots) Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2023-2032

Industrial Robots Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, January 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Industrial Robots (Warehousing And Storage Robots) Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the industrial robots (warehousing and storage robots) market. As per TBRC’s industrial robots (warehousing and storage robots) market forecast, the global industrial robots (warehousing and storage robots) market size is expected to grow from $10.46 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 14.1%.

Accelerated movement of goods inside the warehouse drove the industrial robots in the warehouse and storage market. Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest industrial robots (warehousing and storage robots) market share. Major players in the industrial robots (warehousing and storage robots) market include ABB, Amazon, Yaskawa Electric Corp., Honeywell Intelligrated, Omron Corporation, Fetch Robotics, Inc., Fanuc Corp., Bastian Solutions.

Trending Industrial Robots (Warehousing And Storage Robots) Market Trend

The picking process in the warehouse is increasingly being automated with increased demand in the E-commerce industry, to reduce the pickup time of items. The automated robot gathers items and brings them to a central location, where an employee can fulfil orders fast. For instance, Ocado, a British supermarket started using a grid of picking robots in the warehouse that picks the ordered items and delivers them into crates, which are moved onto conveyors and carried to shelves where an employee picks the crate and delivers the order to the customer helping in delivering the groceries fast.

Industrial Robots (Warehousing And Storage Robots) Market Segments

• By Product Type: Mobile Robots, Articulated Robots, Cylindrical Robots, SCARA Robots, Parallel Robots, Cartesian Robots

• By Function: Pick & Place, Palletizing & De-palletizing, Transportation, Packaging

• By Application: E-commerce, Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Food & Beverage, Healthcare, Other Applications

• By Geography: The global industrial robots (warehousing and storage robots) market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

The industrial robots (warehousing and storage robots) market consists of sales of farm machinery and equipment, and lawn and garden tractor and home lawn and garden equipment by entities (organizations, sole traders or partnerships) that produce agricultural implements, including combines, cotton ginning machinery, fertilizing machinery (farm-type), haying machines, milking machines, planting machines (farm- type) poultry brooders, feeders and waterers, power lawnmowers, snowblower and throwers (residential-type) tractors and attachments (lawn and garden-type and farm-type).

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

