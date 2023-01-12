SimWell Acquires Simulation Modeling Services (SMS)
SimWell is a world leader in decision support and decision automation using simulation, optimization, and digital twin
Merging SMS into SimWell positions us to play a pivotal role in the global adoption of simulation, optimization, and digital twin technology.”LAVAL, QUéBEC, CANADA, January 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SimWell, an international engineering company, has acquired SMS of Emergent Group Australia Pty Ltd. SMS is an Australia-based company dedicated to simulation and digital twins across a broad section of industries. SimWell’s acquisition of SMS will strengthen its simulation, optimization, and digital twin capabilities while establishing SimWell’s Asia-Pacific Headquarters. The acquisition allows SimWell to better serve APAC customers and execute on its mission to provide digital twin services at scale to global enterprises.
“Decision support and decision automation are integral to every digital transformation happening across sectors and geographies,” said Alexandre Ouellet, CEO and founder of SimWell. “Over the past few decades, companies have focused on gathering and organizing data. There is now a shift in focus on how to make use of the data for predictive and prescriptive analytics. Merging SMS into SimWell positions us to play a pivotal role in the global adoption of simulation, optimization, and digital twin technology.”
SimWell’s relationship with SMS began over a decade ago when Alexandre Ouellet (SimWell CEO), Jon Santavy (SimWell CRO), and Lucas Stretton (SMS Managing Director) met as distribution partners for a simulation software company. Throughout the years the team worked together regularly, discovering alignments in their cultures and business goals, as well as their vision for the global industry.
“Unlike many other simulation firms, which tend to build models and get out, SimWell and SMS are focused on long-term impact and extending their customers’ ROI through scalable and operational solutions with simulation-based digital twins,” said Ouellet. “We believe this technology is underutilized, and this unique approach focused on growing the industry shared by our teams made it an optimal fit.”
Commenting on joining SimWell, Lucas Stretton said, “I am very excited to join the SimWell team. SMS provides SimWell with a global footprint to improve our customers’ operations while making them more competitive as they move into a challenging macro environment.”
About SimWell
SimWell is a technology company dedicated to decision support and decision automation using simulation, optimization, and digital twin technology. Headquartered in Montreal, Quebec, SimWell is a multi-national company with teams in Canada, USA, Mexico, EMEA, and APAC. Learn more at www.simwell.io.
About Simulation Modeling Services (SMS)
For over 35 years, SMS has helped businesses predict outcomes, leveraging a range of leading simulation software products, to ensure successful projects and improve operational efficiencies. Their team of engineers, mathematicians, and scientists deliver simulation consultation, software sales training, and simulation project development and deployment. SMS has clients across a diverse range of sectors both in Australia and around the world, including New Zealand, the Middle East, North and South America, Southeast Asia, and West Africa. Over the years SMS has partnered with and been trusted by AURIZON, Australia Post, Boyne Smelters, BHP, BlueScope, Hebel, Johnson & Johnson, NEWCREST Mining Limited, Port of Newcastle, Port Waratah Coal Services, Rio Tinto, South32, Sydney Airport, TOLL, Tomago Aluminum, Yancoal, and many more.
