Celebrities Stunned in Exceptional Platinum Jewelry Designs at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards
Dramatic Earrings and Statement Necklaces Were Popular Trends on the Red CarpetLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, January 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 2023 awards show season was off to a glamorous start as Hollywood’s most notable celebrities showcased an array of breathtaking platinum jewelry designs at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards.
“Since platinum is naturally white, it enhances the brilliance of diamonds and colored gemstones, while holding these important stones most securely,” said Platinum Guild International CEO Huw Daniel. “It’s the ideal setting for celebrities to wear on the red carpet.”
The most prominent platinum jewelry trends at the Golden Globe Awards were dramatic earrings as seen on Selena Gomez and Hilary Swank, and statement necklaces worn by Lily James and Hannah Einbinder.
Platinum Guild International is pleased to share that leading red carpet jewelry brands such as Harry Winston, De Beers, Tiffany & Co., Fred Leighton, Kwiat, Rahaminov, Lorraine Schwartz, and Mindi Mond chose to style A-list celebrities in naturally white platinum.
The following stars selected platinum jewelry to celebrate their achievements:
Lily James in jewelry by Harry Winston set in platinum
• Sunflower diamond necklace (25.31 carats), set in platinum
• Sunflower diamond earrings (4.35 carats), set in platinum
• Sunflower diamond ring (2.35 carat), set in platinum
• Sparkling cluster diamond ring (2.31 carats), set in platinum
Selena Gomez in jewelry by De Beers set in platinum
• Earrings with diamonds, set in platinum
Michelle Williams in jewelry by Tiffany & Co. set platinum
• Tiffany Victoria® diamond Vine drop earrings, set in platinum
• Tiffany Victoria® band ring with diamonds, set in platinum
Hilary Swank in jewelry by Tiffany & Co. set platinum
• Tiffany Archives earrings with emerald and diamonds, set in platinum (1926-1929)
• Tiffany Victoria® mixed cluster bracelet with diamonds, set in platinum
• Etoile five-row band ring with pavé diamonds, set in platinum
Hannah Einbinder in jewelry by Tiffany & Co. set platinum
• Tiffany Victoria® diamond vine necklace, set in platinum
• Tiffany Victoria® alternating graduated necklace with diamonds, set in platinum
• Tiffany Victoria® Vine tennis bracelet with diamonds, set in platinum
• Tiffany Victoria® Cluster tennis bracelet with diamonds, set in platinum
• Tiffany Victoria® diamond Vine band ring, set in platinum
Anya Taylor-Joy in jewelry by Tiffany & Co. set in platinum
• Tiffany & Co. Schlumberger® Hands necklace with diamonds in platinum and gold
• Tiffany & Co. Schlumberger® Hands bracelet with diamonds in platinum and gold
• Tiffany & Co. Schlumberger® Cones with petals ear clips in platinum and gold
Laverne Cox in jewelry by Fred Leighton and Kwiat set in platinum
• Fred Leighton, c 1950 diamond stylized leaf brooch by Sterle (worn in hair), set in platinum
• Kwiat Legacy Fireworks earrings with diamonds, set in platinum
• Fred Leighton Art Deco diamond bracelet, set in platinum
• Fred Leighton 1920's diamond bracelet, set in platinum
• Fred Leighton c 1910 Old European twin stone ring, set in platinum
• Fred Leighton, c 1910 Old European cut diamond ring (3.50 carats), set in platinum
• Kwiat classic round brilliant cut diamond eternity band, set in platinum
Kaley Cuoco in jewelry from Rahaminov set in platinum
• Diamond bypass ring (6.03 total carats), set in platinum
Kerry Condon in jewelry by Lorraine Schwartz set in platinum
• Colombian emerald and diamond ring (25 carats), set in platinum
Jean Smart in jewelry by Fred Leighton set in platinum
• 1960’s diamond spray pendant earrings by David Webb, set in platinum
• A 1930’s diamond bracelet, set in platinum
• Two 1950's diamond rings, set in platinum
Janelle James in jewelry by Fred Leighton and Kwiat set in platinum
• Fred Leighton Edwardian diamond filigree pendant necklace, set in platinum
• Kwiat marquise pear shape diamond pendant earrings (5.0 carats each), set in platinum
• Fred Leighton Art Deco diamond bracelets, set in platinum
• Fred Art Deco cabochon sapphire and diamond line bracelet, set in platinum
• Fred Leighton Art Deco cabochon sapphire and diamond ring, set in platinum
Nicole Byer in jewelry by Mindi Mond set in platinum
• Mega Galaxy earrings with old mine and rose cut diamonds (12 carats) set in a swirl motif, set in platinum
About Platinum Jewelry
Platinum is the ideal choice for red carpet jewelry because it holds diamonds and precious gemstones more securely than any other metal. It is not only the highest quality metal, but its density makes it one of the most durable and enduring precious metals. Platinum is also naturally white, unlike white gold, which means it will not cast any tint onto a diamond or gemstone, allowing the stone's genuine color to sparkle brightly.
For more information, please visit Platinum Guild International USA’s sites:
Consumer website: www.platinumjewelry.com
Instagram page: @platinum_jewelry
Hashtag: #BePlatinum
Niki Ostin
on behalf of Platinum Guild International
