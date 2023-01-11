Global Digital Health Market to Exhibit a Decent CAGR of 21% by 2033

Digital Health Market Growth Analysis, Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook Growth Potential, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2023-2033

Europe's countries are following Estonian doctors' lead and are now transferring information from the laboratories about COVID-19 infection to eHealth systems. This allows patients to quickly access data. Paid video consultations via telemedicine are a growing industry. To receive high-quality medical diagnoses, ex-pats living in Africa and China use eHealth programs. However, IT companies face the greatest challenges in implementing eHealth. Therefore, IT companies must begin to focus on creating healthcare cards that allow individuals to receive concessions for medicines and other medical services.

Digital Health Industry: Overview

Market.us Market Research has released its latest report on the global digital market. It covers the period 2017-2019, as well as the forecast period of 2023-2033. The report reveals that there will be an increase in digital health product adoption by healthcare providers. There will also be a rise in collaborations between companies to make technological advances.

Increase in Diabetes, Cardiovascular Diseases, and Other Chronic Diseases: Key drivers

The aging population, obesity, and unhealthy eating habits are all contributing to increased rates of chronic diseases like diabetes and heart disease. The American Heart Association reports that cardiovascular diseases account for 17.3 million deaths per year. This figure is higher than the number of cancer deaths.

Partnership to Fight Chronic Diseases, (PFCD), states that chronic diseases are the leading causes of death and disability in America. Nearly 133 million Americans have at most one chronic disease, which is roughly 45% of the country's population. The U.S. has seven out of ten deaths from chronic diseases, and more than 1.7 million deaths every year.

Key Market Segments

By Technology

Tele-healthcare

Healthcare Analytics

mHealth

Digital Health Systems

By Component

Software

Services

Hardware

Маrkеt Кеу Рlауеrѕ:

Cerner Corporation

Mckesson Corporation

Qualcomm Technologies Inc.

Cisco Systems Inc.

Apple Inc.

Google Inc.

IBM Corporation

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

What Are the Limitations to The Digital Health Market?

The digital health market could be affected by security concerns around patient data. To implement digital health solutions, such as electronic medical records, prescriptions, or medical apps, strict data security must be in place. A breach of data security could result in substantial losses of sensitive information. This includes medical records which often include social security numbers and addresses as well as insurance IDs and personal health information.

This can negatively impact the reputation of the operations and the outcomes. It could also affect future trends in digital health markets. Cybersecurity threats are common because of uncoordinated attempts to gain unauthorized entry into information technology systems. This can affect clients, doctors, hospitals, patients, and third-party service providers.

The global digital market is dominated by key players involved in the approval of technologically advanced products, product launches, acquisitions, and collaborative agreements with other businesses. These strategies are likely to be a catalyst for the growth of the global digital health market. Here are some expansion strategies of players in the global market:

Philips purchased BioTelemetry, Inc. (a top U.S. provider of remote cardiac monitoring and diagnosis) in February 2021. BioTelemetry was a perfect match for Philips's heart care portfolio. The company aims to integrate solutions to improve care delivery across all levels of the health continuum. BioTelemetry offers Philips a complete range of clinically validated ambulatory cardiac diagnostics as well as monitoring services.

AT&T announced a partnership in March 2020 with LifedMedID & Elo Self-Service Solutions. The partnership aims to streamline patient registrations as well as check-in procedures. This strategic alliance will expand AT&T's digital healthcare solutions that are edge-to-edge to improve patient outcomes and strengthen the company's market presence.

Alira Health purchased Patchai in November 2021. Patchai is an Italian-based digital health technology startup. Patchai is a digital health company that provides smart digital solutions to empower patients and improve their care. It offers a range of intelligent digital solutions to engage and empower patients in clinical studies and care pathways. This allows them to better manage and monitor their health and to make better decisions. Patchai’s Co-PRO suite enables patients to have a personalized experience in clinical trials. This improves patient retention and satisfaction. Alira Health recently acquired its second digital healthcare acquisition. This is a further step in the company's rapid expansion into technology-enabled solutions that are patient-centric and technologically enabled for providers, payers, as well as suppliers.

