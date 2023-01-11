According to CMi Global Digital Education Publishing Market Size, Forecast, Analysis & Share Surpass US$ 30.4 Bn By 2030
Digital Education Publishing Market was at US$ 10.12 Bn in 2021 and is growing to approx US$ 30.4 Bn by 2030, with a CAGR growth of 17% between 2022 and 2030.
The Global Digital Education Publishing Market was estimated at USD 10.12 Bn in 2021 and is anticipated to reach around USD 30.4 Bn by 2030, growing at a CAGR of roughly 17% between 2022 and 2030.”SANDY, UTAH, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the study, The Global Digital Education Publishing Market was estimated at USD 10.12 Billion in 2021 and is anticipated to reach around USD 30.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of roughly 17% between 2022 and 2030.
— Custom Market Insights
Get a sample of the report: https://www.custommarketinsights.com/request-for-free-sample/?reportid=18819
Digital Education Publishing Market: Overview
A digital platform for education and learning, provided to people with the help of the Internet and smart devices, helps spread awareness. The increasing fashion for online education and online books has allowed the market for digital education publishing to record tremendous revenue over the period. In addition, the growing cost of books and the education system has boosted the demand for such digital platforms, which proved cheaper and more accessible for people.
Digital Education Publishing Market: Growth Drivers
The rapidly increasing awareness regarding the various techniques and sources of education has helped the digital education publishing market record considerable revenue over the period. In addition, the increasing penetration of smart devices worldwide has boosted the development of the digital education publishing market.
The vast number of people who use smart devices and the Internet has emerged as the driving forces for the growth of the digital education publishing market. The government and numerous educational bodies have taken initiatives to provide educational facilities to the people with the help of digital platforms. The aim is to increase the literacy rate through digital media that give people knowledge and awareness.
Report URL: : https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/digital-education-publishing-market/
Key Insights:
A) As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Digital Education Publishing market is estimated to grow annually at a CAGR of around 17% over the forecast period (2022-2030).
B) In terms of revenue, the Digital Education Publishing market size was valued at around USD 10.12 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 30.4 Billion by 2030. Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.
C) The higher cost associated with using advanced technologies and the Internet has emerged as a significant obstacle to the growth of the digital education publishing market. In addition, the availability of smart devices among people does not prove to be a good factor for the market’s growth, as the availability of internet connectivity becomes inevitable for accessing educational platforms.
D) Various initiatives have been taken up by private organizations and government bodies all over the world in different countries to boost the market for digital education publishing systems.
E) The existence of open-source platforms that provide education and information free of cost has challenged the key market players in society. Open-source platforms such as Google Chrome and Mozilla Firefox have provided information on a large scale which helps to educate the masses without charging them for it.
Press Release For Digital Education Publishing Market: https://www.custommarketinsights.com/press-releases/digital-education-publishing/
Regional Landscape
The geographical sector of North America has emerged as the largest market for digital education publishing systems due to the extensive use of digital platforms and the Internet in this region. In addition, rapid advancements have occurred in this geographical sector due to the use of modern devices and technology adopted by the educational system.
The increasing trend of working from home Has helped the market to record considerable revenue over the period. Furthermore, the flexible working conditions that the companies have provided have also boosted this platform significantly. In addition, the increasing demand for online communication over the person’s physical existence has helped digital education publishing platform record tremendous revenue over time.
The developing countries belonging to the Asia Pacific region have also contributed significantly to the market’s growth with the increasing adoption of modern technologies. In addition, the vast number of education facilities and courses that are provided to people through online courses has boosted the digital education publishing system to a great extent.
Get a sample of the report: https://www.custommarketinsights.com/request-for-free-sample/?reportid=18819
Key Players
Scholastic Corp.
McGraw-Hill Education Inc.
Georg von Holtzbrinck
Hachette Livre
Pearson
Cambridge University Press
Cengage Learning
John Wiley & Sons
Oxford University Press
Thomson Reuters
Directly Purchase a Copy of the Report @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/checkout/?reportid=18819
The Digital Education Publishing Market is segmented as follows:
By Product Type
Digital assessment books
Digital textbooks
Others
By End User
higher education
K12
Corporate or skill based
By Geography
North America
The USA
Canada
Mexico
Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Malaysia
Philippines
Rest of Asia-pacific
Latin America
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East and Africa
GCC
North Africa
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Get a sample of the report: https://www.custommarketinsights.com/request-for-free-sample/?reportid=18819
Take a Look at our other Reports:
Global Wireless Electric Vehicle Charging Market 2022–2030 : https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/wireless-electric-vehicle-charging-market/
Global Cartilage Repair/Regeneration Market : https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/cartilage-repair-regeneration-market/
Global Fire Resistance Fluid Market 2022–2030 : https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/fire-resistance-fluid-market/
Global Industrial Air Compressor Market 2022–2030 : https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/industrial-air-compressor-market/
Global Microencapsulation Technology Market 2022–2030 : https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/microencapsulation-technology-market/
About Us
Custom Market Insights is a market research and advisory company delivering business insights and market research reports to large, small, and medium-scale enterprises. We assist clients with strategies and business policies and regularly work towards achieving sustainable growth in their respective domains.
Custom Market Insights provides a one-stop solution for data collection to investment advice. The expert analysis of our company digs out essential factors that help to understand the significance and impact of market dynamics. The professional experts apply clients inside on the aspects such as strategies for future estimation fall, forecasting or opportunity to grow, and consumer survey.
Get a sample of the report:https://www.custommarketinsights.com/request-for-free-sample/?reportid=18819
Contact Us
Joel John
Custom Market Insights
+1 801-639-9061
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube