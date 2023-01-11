Assistant Secretary for South and Central Asian Affairs Lu’s Travel to India and Bangladesh

Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs Donald Lu will travel to India and Bangladesh January 12-15, for meetings on a range of priorities including energy, trade, security cooperation, religious freedom, labor, and human rights.

In India, the Assistant Secretary will participate in the India-U.S. Forum. Assistant Secretary Lu will also meet with senior Indian officials to discuss ways in which the United States and India can further expand energy, trade, security, and human rights cooperation.

While in Bangladesh, Assistant Secretary Lu will meet with senior Bangladeshi officials and civil society leaders to discuss strengthening our bilateral relationship, expanding economic engagement and hear their perspectives on labor and human rights.

For media inquiries please contact SCA-Press@state.gov.