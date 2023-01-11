This technical guidance outlines best practices regarding the appropriate use of HIV recency assays for surveillance purposes within population-based surveys for estimating HIV incidence; and Programme data from HIV testing services for population- or programme-level monitoring.
You just read:
Using recency assays for HIV surveillance — 2022 technical guidance
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.