January 2023 Monthly Bulletin

IDR & PSLF Account Adjustment: The Department of Education (ED) is currently conducting a one-time automatic account adjustment of Income Driven Repayment (IDR) and Public Student Loan Forgiveness (PSLF) payment credits that will count toward or get borrowers closer to forgiveness. The ED estimates that this action will result in automatic debt cancellation for at least 40,000 borrowers qualifying for PSLF and several thousand borrowers under IDR. More than 3.6 million borrowers will receive at least three years of additional credit toward forgiveness under IDR. The adjustment will be automatic, and no application is required. For details on this program and to find out whether your loans apply, visit StudentAid.gov.

Student Borrower Bill of Rights: Californians with federal and private student loans have special protections provided by the Student Borrower Bill of Rights. Servicers are the borrower’s main point of contact when calling about their payments, forgiveness, and repayment options and they should be acting in the borrower’s best interest. If you have any questions about your rights, your servicer, or you are unsure if you should file a complaint, contact the DFPI’s Student Loan Servicing Ombudsperson, Celina Damian, at Celina.Damian@dfpi.ca.gov, where she will either answer your question directly or refer you to the appropriate resources you need to resolve your issue.

DFPI Student Loan Resources: During the repayment pause extension and while the Supreme Court reviews legal challenges to the federal Student Debt Relief program, borrowers are encouraged to learn all they can about their loans and prepare for repayment. Check out the Back on Track Website for the most up to date information on student loans.

File a Complaint: The DFPI is responsible for protecting consumers and ensuring financial service providers, like student loan servicers, are following the law. If you have been the victim of a student loan related scam, are having an issue with a loan servicer, or you suspect that you’ve been the victim of unfair, unlawful, deceptive, or abusive practices (UDAP), contact the DFPI toll-free at (866) 275-2677 or Ask.DFPI@dfpi.ca.gov or File a Complaint online.