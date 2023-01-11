NewSpark.io Launches Media Manager, a lean way to Digital Asset Management
EINPresswire.com/ -- NewSpark.io is pleased to announce the release of Media Manager, a simple and intuitive digital asset management platform. This latest build iterates on the success of previous versions, offering even more features and improvements to help businesses of all sizes organize, store, and access their digital assets such as images, documents, and videos - all at a competitive monthly price point.
The streamlined platform has been redesigned from the ground up with a focus on intuitiveness, allowing users to save a significant amount of time on core tasks around asset management and publishing operations.
One of the standout enhancements in Media Manager is NewSpark’s AI tagging tool, a technology that uses computer vision to analyze and automatically tag assets with relevant keywords and phrases. This makes it possible for users to recall and re-use specific pieces of media assets for new projects through a simple search function.
In addition to its robust search functionality, the platform also offers a range of tools for ingestion and publishing of assets. Users can create custom project folders, add tags and metadata, and even collaborate with team members securely inside or outside of their organization.
"We are thrilled to release Media Manager," said Jonathan Held, CEO of NewSpark.io. "This release represents a significant step forward for our company, and we believe it will be a game-changer for our users. With its enhanced security, improved user interface, and advanced asset management tools at the fraction of the costs of traditional digital asset management systems, we are confident that this release will help businesses of all sizes better manage and optimize their digital assets."
The platform is now available for a 30 day free trial. For more information, please visit https://www.newspark.io/ or reach out to Mark Lanctot, VP, Sales & Marketing at mark@newspark.ca.
About NewSpark.io
Serving customers since 2006, New Spark Media is an all-in-one, enterprise-grade media platform to easily gather, enrich, store, collaborate, and publish media assets. With the ability to resell industry-leading applications like Brightcove, Ramp eCDN, and Socialive as part of a total solution portfolio, New Spark helps businesses of all sizes simplify and future-proof their technical digital asset strategy.
About NewSpark.io
Serving customers since 2006, New Spark Media is an all-in-one, enterprise-grade media platform to easily gather, enrich, store, collaborate, and publish media assets. With the ability to resell industry-leading applications like Brightcove, Ramp eCDN, and Socialive as part of a total solution portfolio, New Spark helps businesses of all sizes simplify and future-proof their technical digital asset strategy.
