AmmPower Named as one of the Private Sector Partners in the Port of Corpus Christi Authority’s Horizons Clean Hydrogen Hub (HCH2)

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Jan. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AmmPower Corp. (CSE:AMMP, OTCQB:AMMPF, FSE:601A) (the "Company" or "AmmPower") is pleased to announce that it has been named as one of the private sector partners in the Port of Corpus Christi Authority’s Horizons Clean Hydrogen Hub (“HCH2”).



The Port of Corpus Christi Authority’s HCH2 is one of 33 (out of 79) clean hydrogen hub (“Hub”) concepts that has been encouraged to submit a full Hub application by the U.S. Department of Energy Office of Clean Energy Demonstration (https://portofcc.com/port-of-corpus-christi-receives-invitation-from-doe-to-advance-hydrogen-hub-proposal/). AmmPower’s role as Hub team member would be to build and operate facilities to manufacture green hydrogen and green ammonia.

“AmmPower is extremely pleased to be working with the Port of Corpus Christi to bring green hydrogen and green ammonia production to the Port. These green energy projects are essential elements in the process of decarbonization of key industrial sectors,” said Dr. Gary Benninger, AmmPower CEO and Executive Chairman.

The Port of Corpus Christi, as a landlord port authority and the owner of a shipping channel on the US Gulf Coast, is the prime applicant for the HCH2 and is the common denominator to each of the roughly two dozen discrete clean hydrogen production projects in the proposed Hub.

“AmmPower is pleased with the prospect of being a green hydrogen partner to the Port of Corpus Christi in support of Department of Energy objectives. The U.S. government realizes the vital importance green hydrogen and green ammonia will play in the future of world energy, and Port of Corpus Christi will allow AmmPower to utilize all of its technology stack to be part of this transition,” said Rene Bharti, President of AmmPower.

AmmPower is a clean energy company focused on the production of green ammonia. The Company is based in Toronto, Ontario, with a research and manufacturing facility in Southeast Michigan. The Company is active in all facets of green ammonia production, including the production of green fertilizers, carbon free shipping fuel, and the ‘cracking’, or moving of green hydrogen as ammonia. The Company is working on the development of proprietary technologies to produce green ammonia and green hydrogen at scale, including the investigation of unique catalytic reactions to bring down costs and to take advantage of carbon credits in the renewable energy space. AmmPower currently holds several LOIs with ports in Brazil, the United States, and is currently completing its IAMM™ prototype to create green ammonia for the agricultural industry. The Company also holds a lithium exploration property in the James Bay/Eeyou Istche region of Quebec and an option on the Titan Property located in Klotz Lake area in Northwestern Ontario.

www.ammpower.com

+1 248-662-5565

invest@ammpower.com

