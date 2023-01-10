SCOTUS will not review Supreme Court’s pro-consumer Holder Rule opinion

The Supreme Court last May held in Pulliam v. HNL Automotive Inc. (2022) 13 Cal.5th 127 that a Federal Trade Commission rule allowing a consumer to sue not only the seller of defective goods but also the third-party holder of a credit contract on the sale does not prevent the consumer from getting attorney fees from the creditor. The court held that a limit written into the so-called Holder Rule doesn’t negate an attorney fees provision in California’s Song-Beverly Consumer Warranty Act, commonly known as the “lemon law.”