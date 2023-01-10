The recipients of the honorary title of King’s Counsel (KC) for 2022 will be announced in spring 2023.

The KC designation recognizes lawyers in British Columbia for distinctive merit and exceptional contributions to the legal profession. Successful candidates will have demonstrated professional integrity and good character, and must have been a member of the British Columbia bar for at least five years.

Under the King’s Counsel Act, the lieutenant-governor in counsel, on the recommendation of the attorney general, may bestow on lawyers in British Columbia the honorary title of King’s Counsel.

KC appointments are typically announced before the end of each year. However, the 2022 announcements were delayed due to government transition in the fall.

All applications are reviewed by an advisory committee, which recommends deserving candidates to the attorney general. The committee includes:

the chief justice of B.C.;

the chief justice of the Supreme Court of B.C.;

the chief judge of the Provincial Court of B.C.;

the president of the Law Society of BC (LSBC);

the president of the Canadian Bar Association, British Columbia Branch;

an LSBC member appointed by the benchers (directors); and

B.C.’s deputy attorney general.

Quick Facts: