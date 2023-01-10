The United States of America and the Republic of Palau Sign Memorandum of Understanding

Today, the Government of the United States of America and the Government of the Republic of Palau signed a Memorandum of Understanding affirming our close and continuing partnership and reflecting our consensus reached on levels and kinds of future U.S. assistance to be requested for Palau’s economic development.

Special Presidential Envoy for Compact Negotiations Joseph Yun signed the Memorandum for the United States and Minister of Finance Kaleb Udui, Jr. signed for the Republic of Palau.

President Surangel Whipps, Jr. of the Republic of Palau, Senator Rukebai Kikuo Inabo and Delegate Mengkur Rechelulk from Palau’s Congress, Ambassador Hersey Kyota of the Republic of Palau, and Assistant Secretary for Insular and International Affairs Carmen G. Cantor, U.S. Department of the Interior attended the signing in Los Angeles.

The Memorandum of Understanding was signed as part of ongoing Compact related negotiations and confirms our shared vision for a strengthened and lasting partnership that will continue to benefit both nations and the entire Pacific region.