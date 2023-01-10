Submit Release
Magna Announces Date for Q4 & Year End 2022 Results and 2023 Outlook Conference Call

/EIN News/ -- AURORA, Ontario, Jan. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Magna International Inc. (TSX:MG) (NYSE:MGA

MAGNA ANNOUNCES DATE FOR Q4 & YEAR END 2022 RESULTS and 2023 OUTLOOK CONFERENCE CALL
   
FRIDAY – FEBRUARY 10, 2023 
8:00 AM ET   
   
DIAL IN NUMBERS
Toll-Free: 1-800-891-9945
International: 1-416-981-9017
Webcast: www.magna.com
Slide presentation will be available on our website prior to the call 
   
REBROADCAST INFORMATION
Replay available 2 hours after the call until February 17, 2023
Toll-Free: 1-800-558-5253
International: 1-416-626-4100
Reservation No.: 22025718

INVESTOR CONTACT
Louis Tonelli, Vice-President, Investor Relations
louis.tonelli@magna.com   905-726-7035

TELECONFERENCE CONTACT
Nancy Hansford, Executive Assistant, Investor Relations
nancy.hansford@magna.com   905-726-7108

 


Primary Logo

