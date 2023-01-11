Clinical Behavioral Healthcare Expert, Dawn LaCarte, Shares Insights on Supporting Loved Ones During Addiction Recovery

Dawn LaCarte, a behavioral healthcare professional, extends support to groups who share the same passion that she has for her clients and their families. Clinical Behavioral Healthcare Expert Dawn LaCarte

Dawn LaCarte, a Clinical Behavioral Healthcare Expert, Shares Insights on Supporting Loved Ones During Addiction Recovery

SARATOGA SPRINGS, NEW YORK , UNITER STATES, January 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dawn LaCarte, a clinical behavioral healthcare expert, recently shared insights on supporting loved ones during their addiction recovery. LaCarte stated that it's important to remember that each person's recovery journey is unique. To quote her,

"Recovery is hard enough without having to worry about the people we care about. Offering our support can make all the difference."

In her address, she noted that educating onesself about addiction and the recovery process is crucial to effectively supporting a loved one in recovery. Taking the time to understand addiction and recovery provides the tools to be an effective support system for a family or friend in need. Take time to learn about specific habits, associated behaviors, treatment options, and what to expect during recovery. It is highly beneficial to understand relapse prevention techniques, setting boundaries that protect ones-self while empowering a loved one, and staying educated on current advancements in treatment options.

Ms. LaCarte also suggested that its crucial to remain non-judgmental and supportive. She noted that it's easy to criticize someone struggling before we fully understand their experience, but it can be harmful and damaging. Instead, show support by being kind and understanding with your words. Believe in loved ones and encourage them to take steps forward in the recovery journey, actions that are unique to them and not generalizations from anyone around them. Even though one may have advice or suggestions, it's important to remember that it's the addicts journey, and listening without judgment or criticalness will make a huge difference in their progress.

She further suggested that it's essential to listen to them and offer support but don't try to fix some things. Supporting a person through their recovery can be daunting and difficult. The loved one's feelings, needs, and beliefs must be respected to offer real support. This means listening to them, trying your best to understand what they are going through, being patient with them, and not judging or criticizing them. As much as you might want to help and try to fix a situation, you must refrain from competing with professionals whose job is to assist them on their journey. Instead, focus on being present for them by providing emotional support when needed, setting boundaries, and helping keep one accountable for achieving their goals.

Ms. LaCarte emphasized that while encouragement is vital, it's equally important to not enable them to continue destructive behavior that could sabotage their recovery efforts. Enabling is defined as doing or saying anything that relieves them of accepting responsibility for their actions and decisions, either directly or indirectly. Staying involved but not overwhelmed can be a delicate balance; instead, try to focus on supporting rather than solving, empowering instead of enabling, and listening more than talking.

She added that supporting a loved one in recovery is difficult and can sometimes feel overwhelming. It's important to remember that seeking professional help is nothing to be ashamed of. It can help develop practical skills to support a loved one best and navigate any challenges that may arise along the way. Professional guidance will also provide an opportunity to discuss any outside factors that could be affecting the ability to provide the support one needs. Seeking the right help can provide an invaluable toolkit of knowledge and understanding around recovery and the role one plays in it.

Ms. Dawn LaCarte is an invaluable asset to the healthcare industry, having over 25 years of experience in various roles. She is also the founder of Dawn LaCarte Coaching and Consulting. She is well educated and holds a Bachelor's in Social Work from the University of Albany-SUNY and a Master's degree. In addition to that, she has obtained many certifications in related fields such as Alcohol and Substance Abuse Counseling, Clinical Interventionism, Life Coaching, Grief Education, and Usui Reiki Master Teacher. Ms. LaCarte's professional career includes directing programs, providing therapy services, managing personnel at high administrative levels, and undertaking business development initiatives. Altogether, her rich portfolio of experiences helps her provide top-notch quality care to her clients as an interventionist. She offers a wide range of services, including interventions, clinical case management and family support, treatment assessment and placement, life coaching, recovery coaching, and leadership.