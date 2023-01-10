Tips for Tricky Buy Now, Pay Later Holiday Returns

What to know about BNPL returns: When you use BNPL, you’re choosing to divide your total purchase into smaller, often interest-free installments while the provider pays in full on your behalf. That means when you make a return, the refund goes to the BNPL provider, not the retailer. It’s up to the provider to apply the refund to your account, and there’s usually a lag. Because BNPL loans have quick turnarounds — standard pay-in-four loan payments are due every two weeks — you could get stuck making payments on an item that has already been returned.

Making a seamless return with BNPL isn’t impossible if you know the process ahead of time. Maximize your chances of making a successful BNPL return by following these helpful tips:

Check the BNPL provider’s return process: Most providers maintain a webpage that explains their return process, which varies by provider. In some cases, to avoid late charges or penalties, you may need to keep making payments until the return is logged with your BNPL provider. Some providers may allow you to defer a payment once you’ve made a return. Other providers may ask you to report a return on their website or app, while others require no action on your end. Learn what to expect with a refund and timeline.

Return the gift to the store: Returns are ultimately subject to the store’s policy, so check the store’s return policy. Shoppers should prioritize getting returns approved with the store before contacting the BNPL provider. If possible, return online orders in person so you don’t risk the item getting lost in the mail. Bring relevant documents like a receipt or email confirmation. If you don’t have a receipt, you may be able to make an exchange or receive store credit, depending on the store’s policy.

Keep records: Retain copies of all transactions, including returns, exchanges, or issued store credit. If you mailed a return, get a tracking number. Keep a log of communications with the store.

File a dispute: If your purchase has not been refunded in a timely manner (a few days or weeks depending on the provider), contact the provider’s customer service department for more information. If the store isn’t accepting your return, consider filing a dispute with the provider. This may mean logging in to your BNPL account and filling out an online form.