CareSource Foundation Opens New $400,000 Funding Competition for Florida Organizations Supporting Medically Complex Children

Grant challenge nominations open today with top winners being awarded up to $50K

/EIN News/ -- Jacksonville, FL, Jan. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The CareSource Foundation announced today that nonprofit organizations in Florida will soon be eligible for funding through the CareSource Foundation Grant Challenge. The CareSource Foundation Grant Challenge will award a total of $400,000 to Florida community-based organizations and nonprofits focused on demonstrating effective, practical solutions to address the needs of children and youth in medically complex care.

CareSource is a nonprofit, nationally recognized managed care organization that administers one of the fastest growing Medicaid managed care plans in the country. For more than 30 years, CareSource has built trusted relationships with the mission of transforming health care with innovative programs and a model of care that address the social determinants of health, health equity, prevention and access to care. CareSource and its family of brands have been a part of improving quality of services offered to Floridians since 2019.

CareSource Grant Challenge Expands into Florida

Florida is the fourth state where the CareSource Foundation Grant Challenge will take place.

Since 2006, the CareSource Foundation has awarded more than $28.5 million to nonprofits across the country that are working to eliminate poverty, provide much-needed services to low-and moderate-income families, and develop innovative approaches to address critical health issues.

“Floridians know best which organizations are moving the needle on the intricate needs of medically complex children in their communities, so the CareSource Foundation is looking to follow their lead,” said Jenny Michael, senior vice president of advocacy at CareSource. “Our goal is to support the sustainability and expansion of their important work to improve health outcomes, health access and support for families and caregivers so these children can live their best possible life.”

Florida’s Medically Complex Children

“Medically complex” is a term used when a child has a medical condition that requires ongoing specialized care, according to Children First. The medical condition can vary from rare illnesses to premature birth, in addition to some incidents involving an occurrence of physical trauma. These conditions are typically functionally limiting and, in some cases, life-threatening.

Florida Organizations Invited to Apply for a CareSource Grant

The CareSource Grant Challenge will roll out across the state by region, with the Northwest Nominations window opening today through the CareSource Foundation website, which also includes nomination eligibility, selection criteria and deadlines by county.

The state-specific competition invites the community to nominate and vote for nonprofits. Organizations are encouraged to rally their supporters for votes to increase their chances of winning.

The CareSource Foundation will award grants to at least 30 organizations throughout the state.

Nomination Windows by Region

Organizations interested in applying to the CareSource Foundation Grant Challenge should consult website for entry and nomination deadlines. The CareSource Foundation will roll out the Grant Challenge in three phases and will award at least 30 winners from three separate regions throughout Florida, for a total of $400,000.

For more information, please visit caresourcefoundation.com.

Attachments

Hannah Krafka CareSource 937-751-4862 Hannah.Krafka@caresource.com