Synchronoss Technologies to Present at the Sidoti Virtual Investor Conference on January 18th

/EIN News/ -- BRIDGEWATER, N.J., Jan. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (“Synchronoss” or the “Company”)(Nasdaq: SNCR), a global leader and innovator in cloud, messaging and digital products and platforms, today announced that President & CEO Jeff Miller and CFO Lou Ferraro will present and host one-on-one meetings with investors at the Sidoti January Virtual Investor Conference, taking place on January 18-19, 2023.



The presentation will begin at 11:30 AM ET on Wednesday, January 18, 2023, and can be accessed live here. The Company will also host virtual one-on-ones with investors on Wednesday and Thursday, January 18-19, 2023. To register for the presentation or one-on-ones, visit www.sidoti.com/events. Registration is free, and you don't need to be a Sidoti client.

About Synchronoss

Synchronoss Technologies (Nasdaq: SNCR) builds software that empowers companies around the world to connect with their subscribers in trusted and meaningful ways. The company’s collection of products helps streamline networks, simplify onboarding, and engage subscribers to unleash new revenue streams, reduce costs and increase speed to market. Hundreds of millions of subscribers trust Synchronoss products to stay in sync with the people, services, and content they love. Learn more at www.synchronoss.com.

