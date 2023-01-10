Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,586 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 334,925 in the last 365 days.

Synchronoss Technologies to Present at the Sidoti Virtual Investor Conference on January 18th

/EIN News/ -- BRIDGEWATER, N.J., Jan. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (“Synchronoss” or the “Company”)(Nasdaq: SNCR), a global leader and innovator in cloud, messaging and digital products and platforms, today announced that President & CEO Jeff Miller and CFO Lou Ferraro will present and host one-on-one meetings with investors at the Sidoti January Virtual Investor Conference, taking place on January 18-19, 2023.

The presentation will begin at 11:30 AM ET on Wednesday, January 18, 2023, and can be accessed live here. The Company will also host virtual one-on-ones with investors on Wednesday and Thursday, January 18-19, 2023. To register for the presentation or one-on-ones, visit www.sidoti.com/events. Registration is free, and you don't need to be a Sidoti client.

About Sidoti & Company
For over two decades, Sidoti & Company (http://www.sidoti.com) has been a premier provider of independent securities research focused specifically on small and microcap companies and the institutions that invest in their securities, with most of its coverage in the $100 million-$5 billion market cap range. The firm’s approach affords companies and institutional clients a combination of high-quality research, a small- and microcap-focused nationwide sales effort, broad access to corporate management teams, and extensive trading support. Sidoti serves 500+ institutional clients in North America.

About Synchronoss
Synchronoss Technologies (Nasdaq: SNCR) builds software that empowers companies around the world to connect with their subscribers in trusted and meaningful ways. The company’s collection of products helps streamline networks, simplify onboarding, and engage subscribers to unleash new revenue streams, reduce costs and increase speed to market. Hundreds of millions of subscribers trust Synchronoss products to stay in sync with the people, services, and content they love. Learn more at www.synchronoss.com.

Media Relations Contact:
Domenick Cilea
Springboard
dcilea@springboardpr.com

Investor Relations Contact:
Matt Glover and Tom Colton
Gateway Group, Inc.
SNCR@gatewayir.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

Synchronoss Technologies to Present at the Sidoti Virtual Investor Conference on January 18th

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, IT Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.