Do Bluestone Pavers Get Hot When Exposed to the Summer Sun? Here's Everything to Know

Are bluestone pavers suitable for outdoor areas in the summer? Bluestone tiles experts Edwards Pavers weigh in.

/EIN News/ -- MELBOURNE, Australia, Jan. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bluestone tiles can transform any space into a gorgeous, modern oasis - but do they retain too much heat for an outdoor area? Underneath the hot Australian sun, the last thing any homeowner wants is their floor or pool deck overheating. Edwards Pavers, leading providers of stone tiles and pavers in Melbourne, explain whether bluestone tiles are heat resistant.

Bluestone is one of the most popular tile choices in Australia for a range of home and outdoor spaces: driveways, patios, pool decks and more. Well-loved for their hard-wearing, dense qualities, bluestone tiles are both a beautiful and affordable option. But because of their darker hue, renovators and landscapers sometimes tend to stay away from bluestone pavers as they fear that it retains too much heat when sitting for long periods under the harsh Australian sunshine.

Edwards Pavers explains that the simple answer is yes - bluestone tiles do retain heat underneath the sun. The good news, however, is that this doesn't mean that homeowners can't use bluestone in outdoor areas. There are many ways to manage the heat and ensure the tiles remain comfortable to walk on.

For example, says Edwards Pavers, installing a misting system or pop-up sprinkler heads around the area can keep the tiles cool. Around a pool area, homeowners can try spraying down the tiles before using the pool; with swimmers splashing around in the pool, the water will work to lower the temperature of the pavers. In other spaces, such as an al fresco entertaining area, homeowners can open up outdoor umbrellas - or, if the sun is especially harsh, install a pergola.

Heat retention doesn't mean homeowners need to compromise on the tiles of their dreams. According to Edwards Pavers, ensuring the tiles remain cool when in use in summer is, for most people, a small price to pay in comparison to the array of benefits bluestone pavers offer.

Contact Information:

Edwards Pavers

Marketing Manager

sales@edwardspavers.com.au

03 9544 9544



Related Images











Image 1: bluestone pavers, bluestone tiles









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment