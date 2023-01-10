Statement by Minister Natalie Jameson on the new school board trustees

CANADA, January 10 - Hon. Natalie Jameson, Minister of Education and Lifelong Learning issued the following statement on the swearing in of school board trustees:

“School boards play a vital role in leading our public school system. I am very pleased to congratulate and welcome the newly sworn in Board of Directors for the PEI Public Schools Branch (PSB) and La Commission scolaire de langue française (CSLF).

Building up the collective voice of community members is essential as we continue to support Island students. I am proud that our government took the steps to establish an education governance model that gives Islanders a stronger voice in their education system and more input into decision making.

Last night the PSB trustees signed their official Oath of Office and elected Heather Mullen as Chair of the PSB Board of Directors and Stephanie Arnold as Vice-Chair. Gilles Benoit was reaffirmed as Chair of the CSLF Board on November 22 and Stéphane Blanchard as Vice-Chair, following the swearing-in ceremony of the CSLF trustees.

On behalf of the Department of Education and Lifelong Learning, I want to say we look forward to working together with the PSB, the CSLF and their board trustees to strengthen our system and build the best educational and learning opportunities for all students in our K-12 public schools.”