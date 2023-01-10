HeadBox is Bringing More Leads to Sydney Venues in 2023

Event venues in Sydney will have access to more leads, putting the power back in their hands and enabling them to reach their ideal future customers.

/EIN News/ -- SYDNEY, Jan. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the leading event tech platform, HeadBox is trusted by hundreds of function venues Sydney-wide. In 2023, HeadBox is launching a new update to its innovative Lead Feed product, allowing venues to access briefs valuing up to $15k. As enquiries continue to grow on the platform, HeadBox is now allowing venues to upgrade their memberships to attain more leads of a higher value with the option for more venue exposure.

According to HeadBox, function rooms Sydney-wide will now be offered two subscription options. 'Lead Feed Professional' will give venues access to leads up to $15k, while 'Power Host Premium' will give venues access to leads up to $15k as well as additional marketing perks including blog features, social media posts and reels.

HeadBox explains that, previously, Lead Feed clients only had access to leads up to the value of $10k. For any function room Sydney-wide, the product update will enable them to be more proactive in finding the right enquiries as well as getting their name out there to new audiences.

With a Power Host Premium subscription, Sydney venue hire spaces will enhance their ranking within the HeadBox database, increasing the frequency of relevant enquiries. As HeadBox explains, the platform priorities Power Hosts and also features them across paid ads, social media posts, website landing pages and blogs. Additionally, the in-house team of event planners also keeps Power Hosts front of mind when venue sourcing for corporate bookers.

Some of the features of Lead Feed include saved template responses to increase a venue's chance of securing bookings as well as filter preferences so hosts offering venue hire Sydney-wide can set their ideal budget, preferred event types and capacities. Venues can also access insights where they can view all their key metrics and track performance over time.

The events industry in Australia has made a stunning comeback post-pandemic. A dynamic, diverse and ever-evolving industry, HeadBox says there are many exciting emerging opportunities in the events space in Australia in 2023 and beyond. To learn more about the new Lead Feed subscriptions, contact HeadBox today.

