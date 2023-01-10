2023 SD Lunar New Year Festival is back: Join us on this January 20-22 to ring in the Year of the Rabbit or Cat
Join the 2023 SD Lunar New Year Festival this January 20-22 to find out why Cat vs. Rabbit at Jeremy Henwood Park - 4455 Wightman Street, SD - Free admission!SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 2023 SD Lunar New Year Festival is back – it’s approaching fast – and it comes with a trivia question. While most Asian cultures celebrate the Year of the Rabbit, Vietnamese and Gurung cultures celebrate the Year of the Cat—why the significant difference and what does it mean? Join the festival this January 20-22 to find the answer.
WHEN: Friday – Sunday, January 20-22, 2023
FRI 5pm – 10pm | SAT 11am – 10pm | SUN 11am – 8pm
WHERE: Jeremy Henwood Memorial Park ׀ 4455 Wightman Street, San Diego, CA 92105
AGES: all ages
COST: free
The festival will include folk and traditional performances, arts and cultural exhibitions, lion dances and firecrackers, and plenty of family fun activities for the kids. More importantly, the festival is inclusive and free.
2023 will mark an exciting milestone because it will also be the groundbreaking of the Boat People Garden, a community mini park to be built approximately one block from the festival site. This is your accomplishment because the proceeds from 2020, 2022, and this year, 2023, will be used for the construction of this park. Every little thing you do, attending the festival, mention of Lunar New Year, or even post festival’s info on page, all directly contribute to the success of the festival and directly make the Boat People Garden possible. We couldn't be more thankful to have you by our side. Let's make this another festival to remember and let's celebrate this tremendous progress together.
Something to look for: improving cultural village, 20-10-foot cherry blossom trees, giant fruits & vegetables market, trail of 12 Asian zodiac, lot of lanterns, river with monkey bridge + a boat & lotus flowers, Kuan Yin oracle, exercise with 9-15 feet dragon dance streamers, live entertainment, a great selection of Asian foods, and more.
