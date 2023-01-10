Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,600 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 334,830 in the last 365 days.

2023 SD Lunar New Year Festival is back: Join us on this January 20-22 to ring in the Year of the Rabbit or Cat

People perform lion dance to remember a mythological creature once came to earth to bring joys, luck, and peace to all.

Join the 2023 SD Lunar New Year Festival this January 20-22 to find out why Cat vs. Rabbit at Jeremy Henwood Park - 4455 Wightman Street, SD - Free admission!

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 2023 SD Lunar New Year Festival is back – it’s approaching fast – and it comes with a trivia question. While most Asian cultures celebrate the Year of the Rabbit, Vietnamese and Gurung cultures celebrate the Year of the Cat—why the significant difference and what does it mean? Join the festival this January 20-22 to find the answer.

WHEN: Friday – Sunday, January 20-22, 2023
FRI 5pm – 10pm | SAT 11am – 10pm | SUN 11am – 8pm

WHERE: Jeremy Henwood Memorial Park ׀ 4455 Wightman Street, San Diego, CA 92105
AGES: all ages
COST: free

The festival will include folk and traditional performances, arts and cultural exhibitions, lion dances and firecrackers, and plenty of family fun activities for the kids. More importantly, the festival is inclusive and free.

2023 will mark an exciting milestone because it will also be the groundbreaking of the Boat People Garden, a community mini park to be built approximately one block from the festival site. This is your accomplishment because the proceeds from 2020, 2022, and this year, 2023, will be used for the construction of this park. Every little thing you do, attending the festival, mention of Lunar New Year, or even post festival’s info on page, all directly contribute to the success of the festival and directly make the Boat People Garden possible. We couldn't be more thankful to have you by our side. Let's make this another festival to remember and let's celebrate this tremendous progress together.

Something to look for: improving cultural village, 20-10-foot cherry blossom trees, giant fruits & vegetables market, trail of 12 Asian zodiac, lot of lanterns, river with monkey bridge + a boat & lotus flowers, Kuan Yin oracle, exercise with 9-15 feet dragon dance streamers, live entertainment, a great selection of Asian foods, and more.

Tram B Lam
Little Saigon San Diego
+1 619-362-6066
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube

You just read:

2023 SD Lunar New Year Festival is back: Join us on this January 20-22 to ring in the Year of the Rabbit or Cat

Distribution channels: Conferences & Trade Fairs


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.