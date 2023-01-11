Element Nutritional Sciences Provides Business Update and 2023 Outlook

Element Nutritional Sciences (CSE:ELMT)

BURLINGTON, ONTARIO, CANADA, January 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Element Nutritional Sciences Inc. (CSE:ELMT; OTC:ELNSF; FRANKFURT:93X) (the “Company” or “Element”), today provides a business update reviewing its operational milestones in 2022 and an outlook for 2023.

Message from Stuart Lowther, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Element

The commercial opportunity for Element and its Rejuvenate™ and Promino™ brands remains as attractive as ever. In the U.S. alone, the functional beverage market is estimated to be over $48 billion and is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 6.6%. This growth is being driven by consumers evolving to become more knowledgeable and selective about the products they consume, with 73% of adults currently consuming drinks promoting some type of added functional benefit. The Company expects the trends in the functional beverage market to remain favourable and allocated its resources in 2022 to rebranding and reformulating its flagship brands to better align with consumer preferences and optimize profitability.

Element’s strategy continues to focus on driving sales by developing innovative products that improve muscle health. We have already started to realize results from our rebranding and improved product formulation as demonstrated by recent purchase orders from Shoppers Drug Mart and Walgreens for our Rejuvenate™ Muscle Activator stick packs. Today, we have established 33,000 points of distribution in the U.S. and Canada. Our most recent financial results show revenue has increased over 100% from the same period in 2021, along with gross margins of 23%.

Looking forward to 2023, regulatory changes from Health Canada are expected to result in expedited time-to-market for Rejuvenate™ Muscle Activator ready-to-drink beverages by enabling listings with key retailers in Canada. The Company expects that aligning U.S. and Canadian retail launches for its patented ready-to-drink beverage will create significant synergies and economies of scale that will contribute to higher gross profit margins and new points of distribution in the North American retail channel. Additionally, we are implementing new supply chain initiatives that will significantly lower raw material costs on finished goods and increase gross profit margins on all products.

The sports nutrition market is expected to drive incremental growth for Element in 2023. Our proprietary sports nutrition brand, Promino™, is the first patented NSF Certified for Sport® supplement to be made available to major sport leagues. Through a strategic partnership with James LaValle and Mike Potenza, Promino™ is being hand-delivered into the training rooms of virtually all major pro sports teams via the conditioning and nutrition teams for trial programs. Already Promino™ is in the locker rooms in the NBA, NHL, NFL and NCAA. This strategic outreach program will continue to seed this breakthrough product with todays premier athletes and will be recognized as one of the most highly beneficial muscle recovery, repair and strength supplements available, displacing whey protein as the go-to protein source.

Element is entering 2023 on sound footing. Changes to demographics and the continued demand for functional beverages are expected to provide tailwinds as we build revenue for our suite innovative and patented brands. With a new formulation, changes in product mix, rigorous cost discipline and growing sales, we also believe we can improve profitability as we scale. In Q4 2022, we completed significant consumer insight work with our new ready-to-drink brand. We have positive consumer acceptance across the board in all areas including flavor, packaging, concept and price. This work is expected to translate into retail acceptance and consumer demand.

I would like to personally thank all our investors for their support. In 2022, we made significant progress towards unlocking our potential and improving muscle health for global consumers. We believe our team is well equipped to maintain our momentum into 2023 by breaking into new distribution channels with brands that are among the most innovative muscle health products in the nutritional market and that can lead the way to help millions of people improve their overall health and well being.

Key Milestones in 2022

Distribution

• Received purchase orders Shoppers Drug Mart Inc. ("Shoppers") to distribute Rejuvenate™ Muscle Activator stick-packs across 594 Shoppers locations in Canada

• Announced Rejuvenate™ Muscle Activator ready-to-drink beverage is scheduled to launch in Canada ahead of schedule, following Health Canada regulatory changes, with expected Canadian retail launch in April 2023

• Entered into a contract with Dr. James LaValle and Mike Potenza to promote and educate professional sports leagues and teams on the benefits of Promino™, Element’s proprietary sports nutrition brand

• Announced that Rejuvenate™ Immune Health is available to consumers on the Amazon platform in the U.S. through a distribution partnership with e-commerce accelerator Pattern Inc.

• Signed a distribution agreement with OCSB Emerging Brands Group (“OCS Brands”), whereby OCS Brands will distribute Rejuvenate™ across the convenience services channel in the U.S.

• Entered the U.S. grocery channel with Publix Super Markets Inc. with the original Rejuvenate™ formula

• Rejuvenate™ products became available online at Walgreens and across all Sam’s Club locations across the U.S.

• Integrated its industry-leading JAKTRX™ performance supplement branded products on Amazon.com

• Announced that its new and patented Promino™ line of sports nutrition products became available on Amazon with sales and fulfillment facilitated through Pattern

Innovation

• Completed development and commercialization for Clinical Strength Rejuvenate™ targeted towards the medical practitioner market

• Acquired the right to use the same plant-based amino acid formulation underlying its Rejuvenate™ muscle health products to develop a new higher dosage formulation for the sports nutrition market

• Announced that the clinically proven amino acid formulation used in Rejuvenate™ received a global Patent Cooperation Treaty patent issued by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office

Financial and Corporate

• Generated revenue of $4.1 million for the year-to-date Q3 2022, a 100% increase over the same period in the prior year, with a gross margin of 23%

• Announced a short term bridge loan in the amount of up to $1,000,000 with an arm’s length lender

• Commenced trading on the OTCQB® Venture Market (OTCQB) under the symbol “ELNSF” on February 2, 2022

About Element

Element is an innovative and research driven Canadian nutraceutical company specializing in the development of patented and science-based products for the global consumer packaged goods market, with a portfolio focused specifically on men and women over the age of 40. Element’s lead product, Rejuvenate™, is a proprietary formulation that is clinically proven to assist in the rebuilding, restoration and rejuvenation of natural loss of muscle mass due to aging or other medical conditions. Element also offers JAKTRX™, an elite brand of performance supplements. Element was founded in 2015 and is located in Burlington, Ontario.

To learn more about Element, visit elmtinc.com.

More information about Rejuvenate™ can be found at: www.rejuvenatemuscle.com

More information about JAKTRX™ and Promino™ can be found at: www.jaktrx.com

