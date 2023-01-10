New Ground-breaking Touchscreen Gives Educators More Time for Teaching
The OneScreen L7 series, including HL7 and TL7, incorporates some of the most advanced specs on the market today, adapting to a teacher’s natural work flow.
Teachers do not have the time for a lot of training. They need EdTech with simplicity, speed and the flexibility to bring in whatever tools they already use. Challenge accepted.”SAN DIEGO, CA, USA, January 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Amid massive shifts to the way learning is delivered in schools, teachers are expected to do more with fewer resources. Now a new technology has arrived to help educators address both issues. The Touchscreen L7 is garnering praise as the touchscreen that adapts to the needs of teachers and their comfort level with EdTech. With far faster operations plus quick access to established teaching tools, L7 drops easily into any educator’s class flow to promote more teaching and less training.
— OneScreen CEO Sufian Munir
Touchscreen L7 series power profile
The L7 hosts a spate of recent advances, such as Android 11 OS, 8GB of RAM and 64GB of storage with a zero bonded touch response system. That gives the L7 the limitless versatility of the latest mobile device in a large scale format for the whole class to share. Teachers can just walk up and teach, pulling in their preferred learning apps, teaching videos, vetted lesson plans and just about anything they need to energize students.
Along with the new hardware comes two new educational software applications that have been highly anticipated. QuizWiz is an AI-based quiz generator that creates ready-to-use tests from any content. LearningHub is a platform for lesson capture, engagement tracking, remote learning and supports LMS integration.
“Teachers keep telling me, ‘It just fits in my flow,’” said Regional Sales Manager Robyn McGregor. “The response has been just wonderful. Teachers are able to master the essential teaching tools in a few minutes, bringing in all of their saved files with a single sign-on and launching their favorite online tools.”
Inspiration for the Touchscreen L7
OneScreen CEO Sufian Munir explained where L7 designers got their inspiration, “We simply listened. IT staff and instructional designers at schools around the world told us that teachers do not have the time for a lot of training. They need EdTech with simplicity, speed and the flexibility to bring in whatever tools they already use. Challenge accepted. You can see our engineers went above and beyond.”
Few other interactive whiteboards on the market today can match the specs of the L7. Yet other manufacturers tend to charge significantly more and require closed systems. OneScreen went the opposite way, building a user-friendly open ecosystem that fits within strict school budgets.
“We took what worked in earlier iterations, the favorite aspects defined by both teachers and students, and then we dialed it up,” said Kelly Bolton, VP of Brand and Marketing. “The L7 helps to add more flow and less friction to a teacher’s life in the classroom at a time when they need it most.”
Free, Unlimited Help & Training
The L7 is backed by OneScreen’s signature service, the Screen Skills Gurus. Customers in 52 countries depend on highly trained Gurus for free, unlimited help and training when they need it. All OneScreen customers can get in touch with an engineer, not customer service agents, to resolve issues in real time or maximize productivity, available now in a desktop or mobile app. This level of support, exclusively for OneScreen customers, is unrivaled in the industry.
Find all the details on the L7, its power, and how it offers more flow and less friction, on the OneScreen website.
About OneScreen
OneScreen is a comprehensive technology provider known for their customized interactive whiteboards, video collaboration, security and AI applications for education and business clients. The engineers and educators at OneScreen have led the market for over a decade with innovations in EdTech and collaboration software. From the classroom to the conference room, OneScreen creates smarter, more secure, solutions tailored to the client’s specific needs. Based in San Diego, CA, OneScreen has offices in Canada, Mexico, Pakistan, Colombia, and the UAE, along with a network of partners serving clients all around the globe. Connect with OneScreen on LinkedIn, Facebook and YouTube.
