TEXAS TITAN WILLIE'S GRILL & ICEHOUSE TO OPEN ANTICIPATED PFLUGERVILLE LOCATION JAN. 23

Willie's Pflugerville is the 19th Willie's in Texas, as well as the seventh location featuring a full bar

/EIN News/ -- PFLUGERVILLE, Texas, Jan. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Willie's Grill & Icehouse will officially begin serving its signature Texas comfort food in Pflugerville, Texas, on Monday, Jan. 23, 2023. The anticipated Pflugerville outpost is the 19th in the state for the Texas-based, Texas-grown brand, as well as the seventh location to feature an expansive full bar. The addition underscores Willie's reign as the region's top family-friendly haven, where a renowned scratch Texas kitchen and casual icehouse vibes offer wholesome fun for parents and kids.

Located at 19200 Colorado Sand Drive in Pflugerville, Willie's Pflugerville is defined by the same mouthwatering menus, sprawling open-air patio spaces, and genuine friendliness that have endeared the brand to families for almost three decades. Retractable glass garage doors facilitate easy movement between outdoors and Willie's colorfully decorated interior, rooted in vintage-inspired nods to the Texas icehouse tradition. Outside, games, 18 massive flat-screen TVs, and ample seating beckon, providing plenty of room for relaxing, watching a game, and reconnecting with family over classic dishes always made from scratch, served with inspired craft cocktails, local brews, and more.

Willie's steadfast commitment to the community remains an anchor at Willie's Pflugerville as well. First up: substantial donations to Pflugerville Independent School District and the Pflugerville Police Department's non-profit organization, L.E.A.P. Details will be announced soon. In addition to ongoing philanthropic efforts, Willie's presence in Pflugerville has also created more than 100 local jobs. Willie's actively promotes and hires from within, believing every position has the potential for long-term career growth.

The Willie's Pflugerville menu features what's made Willie's famous, including burgers so stacked with Texas housemade fixings that they nearly topple over, plus chicken fried steaks that are crispy outside, hot and tender inside, and almost spilling off the plate. Beloved options include Willie's Favorites: The Icehouse Willie, a half-pound beef burger smothered with cheese, bacon, and mushrooms; the Catfish & Shrimp Combo, featuring battered and fried catfish and shrimp, served with fries and cool coleslaw, plus cocktail and tartar sauces and lemon wedges on the side; and Chicken Tenders, hand-breaded and served with fries, with the option to spike the tenders' flavor profile by tossing them in buffalo, BBQ, garlic parmesan, or honey garlic sauces.

"Pflugerville is the perfect next home for Willie's. We pride ourselves on our dedication to the public and Pflugerville epitomizes what it means to support your community and neighbors," said Greg Lippert, CEO of Willie's Restaurants. "We are so excited to join the Pflugerville community and to bring our delicious menu and bar items to the region."

Contact Information:

Rachel Austin

Publicist

rachel@hometownsocial.net



Related Images











Image 1: Willie's Storefront









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment