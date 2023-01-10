BUC-EE'S TO BREAK GROUND ON NEW TRAVEL CENTER IN HILLSBORO, TX ON JAN. 24

BUC-EE'S HILLSBORO TO EXPAND THE BRAND'S PRESENCE IN NORTH TEXAS

/EIN News/ -- HILLSBORO, Texas, Jan. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Buc-ee's, home of the world's cleanest bathrooms, freshest food and friendliest beaver, will break ground on its new travel center in Hillsboro, Texas, on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023. The start of construction will be celebrated at 1 p.m. CST with a ceremony attended by local leaders.

Located at 165 State Highway 77, Buc-ee's Hillsboro will occupy 74,000 square feet and offer 120 fueling positions. Buc-ee's favorites including Texas barbeque, homemade fudge, kolaches, Beaver Nuggets, jerky and fresh pastries will all be available. Visitors will find thousands of snack, meal and drink options, as well as the same award-winning restrooms, cheap gas, quality products and excellent service that have won the hearts, trust and business of millions in the South for 40 years.

Attendees of the Buc-ee's Hillsboro groundbreaking ceremony will include Mayor Andrew Smith of Hillsboro along with members of the Hillsboro City Council, as well as Hill County Judge Justin Lewis and the Hill County Commissioners Court.

Founded in Texas in 1982, Buc-ee's operates 44 stores across Texas and the South. Since beginning its multi-state expansion in 2019, Buc-ee's has opened travel centers in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, South Carolina, and Tennessee. Now, Buc-ee's is headed West with store groundbreakings in Colorado and Missouri.

"Hillsboro is one of the best forks in the road we've ever seen, and they have a beautiful, historic courthouse as a bonus!" said Stan Beard of Buc-ee's. "Whether you're headed to Fort Worth and West Texas or Dallas and East Texas, you can make Buc-ee's your stop, coming and going. The City of Hillsboro and Hill County have been such great partners, and we look forward to being a great neighbor for years to come."

Throughout the project, Buc-ee's corporate development team will continue to work closely with local partners including the City of Hillsboro and Hill County. Buc-ee's Hillsboro will bring at least 200 jobs to the area, with starting pay beginning well above minimum wage, full benefits, a 6% matching 401k, and three weeks of paid vacation.

About Buc-ee's

Buc-ee's is the world's most-loved travel center. Founded in 1982, Buc-ee's now has 34 stores across Texas, including the world's largest convenience store, as well as 10 locations in other states. Buc-ee's is known for pristine bathrooms, a large amount of fueling positions, friendly service, Buc-ee's apparel and fresh, delicious food. Originally launched and still headquartered in Texas, Buc-ee's has combined traditional quality and modern efficiency to redefine the pit stop for their customers. For more information, visit www.buc-ees.com.

