Eiseman Construction Partners with Revolution Recovery to Recycle Cedar Shingles

Woman-owned roofing company expands sustainable practices

DOYLESTOWN, Pa. (PRWEB) January 10, 2023

Eiseman Construction is expanding its dedication to sustainable business operations by partnering with Revolution Recovery, a construction recycling services company, to recycle cedar shingles removed from recent construction projects.

The company's arrangement with Revolution Recovery enables Eiseman to keep old shingles from re-roofing projects out of landfills, when recovery is feasible.

"We are committed to creating sustainable practices in our construction work," said Eiseman Construction owner Melissa Eiseman. "It is important to us to ensure that materials from our clients' original cedar roofing are put to good use, whenever possible."

A leader in the construction and industrial materials recycling industry, Revolution Recovery provides recycling services in Philadelphia, Delaware, and the Lehigh Valley. Jamie Wybar, of Revolution Recovery, said the company is excited to work with Eiseman Construction and looks forward to developing and expanding partnerships with construction companies throughout the region. The company takes in about 1,500 tons a day of construction and manufacturing waste at its locations in Allentown, Philadelphia, and New Castle, Delaware.

"A huge amount of construction and development is going on in the Philadelphia area and the suburbs, and doing it as responsibly as possible is important," said Wybar. "More than half of the materials that we bring into our yards to sort ultimately is able to be diverted from landfills, which is a win for all of us."

The cedar shingles from recent Eiseman Construction projects join other recovered wood at the Revolution Recovery yards, Wybar said. The wood is fed through an industrial grade woodchipper equipped with magnets to pull out nails and other metals. The remaining wood material is chipped, and the chips are loaded into a trailer and trucked out to farms and other locations to be used as mulch for flowerbeds, in chicken coops, laid on nature trails, or stuffed inside erosion-control fiber rolls for construction sites. Revolution Recovery has donated recycled materials to community projects including Weaver's Way Co-op, the Urban Girls Farm at Schuylkill Center, Temple Community Gardens, Resource Exchange, and Mural Arts Philadelphia.

Eiseman Construction has served residential and commercial clients throughout Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware for more than 50 years, installing new and replacing aging roofs with materials including asphalt, slate, cedar, and metal. Eiseman has been named a CertainTeed™ Master Shingle Applicator and is proud to rank among the 3 percent of roofing companies nationwide to be named a GAF Master Elite™ Contractor.

About Eiseman Construction: A full-service contractor specializing in roofing and exterior remodeling, Eiseman Construction has served residential and commercial clients across Pennsylvania and New Jersey for more than 50 years. From its headquarters in Doylestown, Pennsylvania, Eiseman provides services for a variety of projects, from residential housing, multi-family townhouses, and condominium projects to historic and commercial repairs and renovations. Eiseman has got you covered, always.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/eiseman_construction_partners_with_revolution_recovery_to_recycle_cedar_shingles/prweb19106971.htm