Our Help is Yours: Why Diverse Mexican Churches Thank the Scientology Volunteer Ministers

The pastor of Horeb Presbyterian National Church thanks the Volunteer Ministers for making the church safe for his congregation. National Church of Scientology of Mexico

Leaders from houses of worship thank Mexico’s Scientology Volunteer Ministers for their unconditional help at the height of the pandemic.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A video on the Scientology website highlights the importance Scientologists place on interfaith activities and community service. It features the work of the Scientology Volunteer Ministers of Mexico at the height of the COVID pandemic.

COVID made it extremely difficult for Mexican churches of a broad range of denominations to cope. In response, Scientologists organized a corps of Volunteer Ministers to see to the safe operation of houses of worship of all denominations. Launching from the National Church of Scientology of Mexico in Mexico City, the volunteers brought succor, stability and safety to the religious community in the nation’s capital.

The pastor of Horeb Presbyterian National Church describes the Scientology Volunteer Ministers who cleaned and sanitized his church as coming “like a gift from God to us.” Because of their work, he was able to assure his parishioners that it was safe for them to come back to church.

While each of the volunteers could tell his or her personal reasons for stepping up when everything seemed to be closing down, they all share the purpose instilled by humanitarian and Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard when he created the Volunteer Ministers initiative in the mid-1970s. He described the Volunteer Minister as “a person who helps his fellow man on a volunteer basis by restoring purpose, truth and spiritual values to the lives of others.” And they took this to heart.

The pastor of the Nazaret Evangelical Church recalls the “action, service and kindness,” of the volunteers and their “spirit of service, always with joy, with a smile, and willingness to do it.”

“I believe you are Good Samaritans in what you are doing,” says the pastor of El Hombre de Cantaro Christian Church.

“You do it for the good of the people,” said a representative of the Catholic diocese, “so they can gravitate to a place where they can pray.” And the work of the Volunteer Ministers reminded him of how much we can accomplish when we all work together for the good of the community.

The National Church of Scientology of Mexico was dedicated in 2010 by Scientology ecclesiastical leader Mr. David Miscavige. An Ideal Scientology Organization, it is configured to service Scientologists in their ascent to spiritual freedom and serve as a home for the entire community—a meeting ground of cooperative effort to uplift people of all cultures and denominations.

The National Church of Scientology of Mexico is featured in an episode of Destination: Scientology on the Scientology Network. This episode is available on DIRECTV channel 320 and can be streamed at www.Scientology.tv, through mobile apps and via the Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV platforms.