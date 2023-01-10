Efani launched a data-only SIM with Black Seal Protection™
Black Seal Protection™ is built for individuals with ultra-high security needsSAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Efani Secure Mobile, America's most secure mobile service, has launched a new data SIM with built-in privacy and security features, without the need to download apps or modify behavior. The SIM, which can be set up within minutes, comes with Efani's proprietary Black Seal Protection™(BSP) technology that inspects data packets inbound and outbound to detect and protect against advanced hacking attempts.
The company was founded by Haseeb Awan, who was a victim of SIM swapping attacks four times in a row. Efani clients are insured for up to $5 million in losses. The new SIM is a response to an increasing number of advanced hackers using passive network attacks to track and hack mobile voice, SMS and data without the user's knowledge, including cell tower spoofing, SS7 hijacking, DNS hijacking, and location tracking.
Black Seal Protection™ can be added on to Efani's SAFE plan for full standard cellular voice, SMS and data, or it can be purchased as a standalone service for security-conscious mobile users. BSP currently delivers roaming data in 40 countries in North and Central America, Europe, and Asia Pacific, and will be available in 30 more countries by the end of April 2023.
Mark Kreitzman, GM of Efani Secure Mobile, said, "Black Seal features were crowdsourced from listening to our customer base, who were looking for more advanced protection beyond SIM swaps. Fake cell tower spoofers such as IMSI catchers, Stingrays and other devices have become common terminology to anyone that follows the growth of cyber hacks against mobile. The people who have not been attacked yet have no idea of the potential damage, while those who have been hit by serious hackers will be close to tears. Black Seal Protection™ is our first service to address these advanced network-level attacks, with more services coming."
In addition, Efani has plans to launch a secure VoIP app in February that offers global voice, messaging, and video capabilities. The app will be free for active Black Seal Protection™ subscribers or available as a paid add-on to the SAFE plan.
**About Efani Inc.**
Efani is the most Secure Mobile service built for high-risk individuals to protect them against SIM Swap, Eavesdropping & location tracking. Every Efani client is insured up to $5M against any SIM Swap attack.
Learn more about the Black Seal plan: [www.efani.com/blackseal](http://www.efani.com/blackseal)
