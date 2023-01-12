Kairos Power Named to the Global Cleantech 100 List
ALAMEDA, CALIFORNIA , UNITED STATES, January 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kairos Power has been named on Cleantech Group’s 2023 Global Cleantech 100, an annual list of the most innovative and promising companies that will take us from commitments to actions in our efforts to reach net-zero.
Kairos Power is a mission-driven company singularly focused on its effort to commercialize advanced reactor technology in time to play a significant role in the fight against climate change while improving people’s quality of life and protecting the environment. The company’s fluoride salt-cooled high-temperature reactor (KP-FHR) leverages proven technologies pioneered at U.S. universities and national laboratories, including coated particle fuel (TRISO) and fluoride salt coolant (Flibe). This novel combination provides robust inherent safety with an optimized footprint at substantially lower costs than a conventional nuclear power plant.
“Kairos Power is honored to be named to the Cleantech 100 list and join other innovators in tackling deep decarbonization,” said Mike Laufer, Kairos Power CEO and co-founder. “At Kairos Power, we are taking a novel approach to nuclear development to achieve significant cost reductions and true cost certainty so advanced reactors can play a vital role in the fight against climate change. We believe that the next decade will be pivotal to deploying affordable, safe, and reliable nuclear energy in combination with renewables to realize the decarbonized grid of the future."
The Selection Process
The total number of nominations from the public, Cleantech Group’s expert panel, i3 research portal, awards, and Cleantech Group staff totaled 15,753 from over 93 countries. These companies were weighted and scored to create a short list of 330 companies that were reviewed by the 81 members of an expert panel. The Global Cleantech 100 Expert Panel is made up of leading investors, corporate and industrial executives who are active in technology and innovation scouting.
The Global Cleantech 100 program has been running since 2009.
This highly anticipated annual report brings you the complete list of companies with the most promising ideas in cleantech – the ones best positioned to help us build a more digitized, de-carbonized and resource-efficient industrial future. Download the Global Cleantech 100 complimentary report.
“This Global Cleantech 100 edition is remarkable for the number of businesses in it who represent solutions for some of the hardest of decarbonization challenges and those who are working on some of the critical materials issues coming our way, real soon,” said Richard Youngman, CEO, Cleantech Group. “We salute not only these 100 companies, but all the thousands beyond, who are fighting the good fight.”
About Kairos Power
Kairos Power is a mission-driven nuclear technology, engineering and manufacturing company singularly focused on commercializing the fluoride salt-cooled, high-temperature reactor (KP-FHR) – a clean source of carbon-free energy that can be deployed with robust safety at an affordable cost. Founded in 2016, the company is unique in applying a rapid iterative development approach supported by a vertical integration strategy to bring advanced reactor technology to market. The Construction Permit Application for Kairos Power’s Hermes demonstration reactor is currently undergoing formal review by the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission following extensive pre-application engagement. Kairos Power’s mission is to enable the world’s transition to clean energy with the ultimate goal of dramatically improving people’s quality of life while protecting the environment. Learn more at kairospower.com.
About Cleantech Group
Cleantech® Group provides research, consulting and events to catalyze opportunities for sustainable growth powered by innovation. At every stage from initial strategy to final deals, we bring corporate change makers, investors, governments and stakeholders from across the ecosystem the access and customized support they need to thrive in a more digitized, de-carbonized and resource-efficient future.
Media Contact:
Ashley Lewis
Corporate Communications
+1 510-775-1685
media@kairospower.com