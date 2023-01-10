ALDINE REGION COMPREHENSIVE STUDY FOR HARRIS COUNTY

MEDIA ADVISORY-FINAL PUBLIC MEETINGS SERIES ON COMMUNITY IMPROVEMENTS

/EIN News/ -- HOUSTON, TX, Jan. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Harris County is holding a third and final series of public meetings for residents and businesses in the Aldine region to help the County decide on infrastructure improvement projects.

WHAT: In partnership with Precincts 1 & 2, the Harris County Engineering department is conducting the Aldine Region Comprehensive Study (ARCS) aimed at reviewing and gathering public input on recommended projects for transportation, housing, parks & public space, culture & economic development, as well as community safety, public health, & quality of life. This third round of public meetings will focus on the top 20 projects ready for implementation; projects are ranked based on public feedback received.

WHEN/WHERE: The third round of public meetings will be held:

Tuesday, January 17, 2023 – 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at North East Community Center (Indoor Grand Assembly Room)

Thursday, January 19, 2023 – 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at North East Community Center (Indoor Grand Assembly Room)

Saturday, January 21, 2023 – 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at James Driver Park Pavilion (Outdoors)

HOW: To register for this free event, visit https://htx-arcs.com.

WHO: The Harris County Engineering Department is leading the study and seeking public input to make recommendations to the Harris County Commissioners Court. The study area includes businesses and residents in Harris County Precinct 1 (Commissioner Rodney Ellis) and in Harris County Precinct 2 (Commissioner Adrian Garcia).

About the Aldine Region Comprehensive Study

The Aldine Region Comprehensive Study (ARCS) consolidates past planning efforts for community improvement to create a prioritized list of projects for Harris County to implement. The study area covers close to 40 square miles within the boundaries of I-45, I-69, north of I-610 North Loop, and south of Beltway 8/Sam Houston Tollway. The project study area consists of three management districts — North Houston District, Airline Improvement District, and the East Aldine Management District.

There have been several studies conducted for the Aldine Region over the last 20 years, offering a variety of recommendations for infrastructure and community improvement. Not all these recommendations have been implemented. Through public input and technical analysis, ARCS has revisited these past proposals and developed a prioritized plan for project implementation. For project area maps and additional information, visit https://htx-arcs.com.

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Michael Zientek Carl Apple

HillDay Public Relations, Inc. Harris County Engineering Department, Director of Communication

OFFICE: 832-831-1836 OFFICE: (713) 274-3657

EMAIL: michael@hilldaypr.com EMAIL: carl.apple@harriscountytx.gov

