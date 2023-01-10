Cloudbeds wins six 2023 HotelTechAwards, solidifying position as an industry leader

Hotel Tech Report honors Cloudbeds with six awards, including Best Property Management System, Best Hotel Management Software, and Best Guest Messaging Software

/EIN News/ -- San Diego, Jan. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (SAN DIEGO) January 10, 2023 — Cloudbeds has been recognized for the fifth consecutive year as one of the industry’s top technology providers by Hotel Tech Report, solidifying its position as a leading hospitality platform powering more reservations and happier guests for lodging businesses worldwide. The 2023 HotelTechAwards honors Cloudbeds with six total awards: Best Property Management System, Best Hotel Management Software, Best Guest Messaging Software, Channel Manager Finalist, Top 10 People’s Choice, and Overall 10 Best Places to Work.

“We’re excited to be named a product leader again by Hotel Tech Report for the fifth time. The tremendous effort by our team to deliver award-winning technology and world-class service to our customers makes moments like these possible,” said Adam Harris, CEO and Co-Founder of Cloudbeds. “Winning top awards across multiple categories showcases the powerful capabilities of the Cloudbeds Hospitality Platform in helping our customers to increase revenue, streamline operations, and delight guests.”

In 2023, Cloudbeds adds the new award of Best Guest Messaging Software to its list of honors, following the successful acquisition and launch of Whistle for Cloudbeds, an enhanced guest engagement solution giving lodging businesses the tools to deliver more meaningful contact and customized interactions throughout the entire guest journey from discovery to post-stay.

Each year 2.5 million hotel industry professionals use HotelTechReport.com to make informed technology purchasing decisions. The HotelTechAwards determine the best hotel software products across every category based on customer feedback and key proprietary data signals such as integration compatibility, organizational health, market share, partner network strength, and customer support quality.

"The ranking process is simple, transparent, and unbiased — judging is based on time-tested ranking factors developed specifically for the industry. Only verified hoteliers with hands-on experience using each product are allowed to participate in the voting process. This means that Cloudbeds users determined its wins,” said Hotel Tech Report CEO, Jordan Hollander.

This recognition by Hotel Tech Report reflects the Cloudbeds’ commitment to building the platform that powers hospitality, enabling lodging businesses everywhere — no matter the size, type, or location — to grow, succeed, and thrive. The award-winning Cloudbeds Hospitality Platform seamlessly combines solutions for reservations, distribution, revenue management, guest acquisition, and guest engagement in a single unified system, enhanced by a marketplace of third-party integrations.

Cloudbeds expanded its platform in 2022 with the launch of Whistle for Cloudbeds and Cloudbeds Amplify, a “done for your” digital marketing solution designed to equip independent lodging businesses with the visibility and resources they need to compete effectively online to win more bookings.

ABOUT CLOUDBEDS

Cloudbeds provides the platform that powers hospitality, driving streamlined operations, increasing reservations and revenue, and enabling memorable guest experiences for lodging businesses of all sizes and types across the globe. The award-winning Cloudbeds Hospitality Platform seamlessly combines solutions for reservations, distribution, revenue management, guest acquisition, and guest engagement in a single unified system, enhanced by a marketplace of third-party integrations. Cloudbeds was named No. 1 PMS, No. 1 Hotel Management System, and No. 1 Guest Messaging Software by Hotel Tech Report in 2023 and recognized by Forbes as one of America’s Best Startup Employers in 2022. For more information, visit www.cloudbeds.com.

ABOUT HOTEL TECH REPORT

HotelTechReport.com helps 267k hoteliers each month to understand the changing hotel technology and digital transformation landscape. We help hoteliers make smarter decisions about which technologies to adopt, keeping scalability and adaptability in mind. Hotel Tech Report helps hoteliers uncover the value propositions of emerging technologies and how they align with the needs of your property stakeholders and guests.

