AMAX Announces New Reference Designs Utilizing the Latest 4th Gen Intel Xeon Scalable Processor Family

/EIN News/ -- FREMONT, Calif., Jan. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMAX, a leading provider of customized High-Performance Computing (HPC) solutions and OEM server appliance manufacturing, announces our new scalable HPC and GPU reference design solutions that support the newly released 4th Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors with industry-leading custom and proprietary cooling solutions.

AMAX reference designs take a streamlined approach toward customizing solution configurations based on performance requirements. The full line of next-generation systems provides power users with unmatched flexibility when configuring GPU- and HPC-focused systems around the newly-released 4th Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors.

Built-in accelerators improve performance across artificial intelligence (AI), data analytics, networking, storage, and HPC. AI training and inference performance is significantly improved due to the all-new Intel Advanced Matrix Extensions (Intel AMX). Intel QuickAssist Technology (Inte QAT) and the Intel® Dynamic Load Balancer (Intel DLB) also speed up data movement and compression for faster networking by offloading scheduling and queue management. These accelerators can result in more efficient utilization to improve power efficiency by optimizing CPU core resources.

Sample workload-optimized reference design solutions by AMAX featuring 4th Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors include:

AceleMax™ GPU Reference Design - 4th Gen Intel Xeon CPU, 4U Air Cooled workstation with support for 10x Data Center GPUs

- 4th Gen Intel Xeon CPU, 4U Air Cooled workstation with support for 10x Data Center GPUs LiquidMax™ Liquid Cooled Reference Design - 4th Gen Intel Xeon CPU, 2U 4Node Liquid Cooled server with 8x 350W CPUs up to 9G High Bandwidth Memory (HBM)

- 4th Gen Intel Xeon CPU, 2U 4Node Liquid Cooled server with 8x 350W CPUs up to 9G High Bandwidth Memory (HBM) ServMax® HPC Reference Design - 4th Gen Intel Xeon CPU, 2U 4Node Air Cooled server with 4x hot-pluggable nodes supporting single CPU, OCP 3.0 slots and NVMe drives

- 4th Gen Intel Xeon CPU, 2U 4Node Air Cooled server with 4x hot-pluggable nodes supporting single CPU, OCP 3.0 slots and NVMe drives StorMax® Storage Design - 2U High-performance SATA/SAS/NVMe storage platform, with drive options such as 28x E1.s, 24x U.2, 14x E3.s, 12x LFF HDD

Customers are guided through multiple form factors, cooling options, GPU requirements, and CPU family preferences to scale their performance demands. Cooling options such as traditional air, liquid cold plate, and immersion cooling systems are custom-engineered into each solution to optimize system performance and minimize energy consumption. From workstations to rackmount servers to rack-scalable deployments, AMAX reference designs offer solutions that scale with growing needs.

"Artificial Intelligence is the backbone of future High-Performance Computing workloads and Intel Xeon Scalable processors offer much-needed performance and power efficiency improvements through the use of innovative accelerators, all of which align with our philosophy of always being on the cutting edge," said Bohr Tsao, Vice President of Business Development at AMAX.

For more than forty years, AMAX has been providing customers access to the latest components and technology with peak engineering standards. As a longtime Intel Titanium Partner, AMAX is recognized for its demonstration of superior business and technical skills as well as leadership in the development of innovative customer solutions based on Intel technologies. For further information on how our reference design solutions can improve performance and reduce energy consumption at scale, contact our team of engineering experts here.

AMAX is a global leader in data center, open-architecture platforms, HPC, deep learning, cloud, and OEM server solutions designed towards the highest efficiency and optimal performance. Whether you are a Fortune 500 company seeking improved efficiency for your data centers or a new startup seeking an experienced manufacturing partner to help launch your flagship product, AMAX is your trusted solutions provider able to help you succeed. For more information about AMAX and our history of award-winning leadership, see our accolades here.

