Joylux Partners with Canyon Ranch to Provide Revolutionary Women's Health Solutions
EINPresswire.com/ -- Canyon Ranch, the world-renowned leader in integrative wellness guidance, now carries vFit Gold and the full line of Joylux products. Over 50 percent of women experience symptoms such as bladder leakage and dryness due to menopause. Canyon Ranch supports Joylux’s innovative ways in offering solutions. Recommended and sold by more than 1,000 medical professionals, vFit Gold is the first intimate wellness device to harness the power of red light, gentle heat, and sonic technology, clinically validated to improve intimate health from the comfort of home. With the supporting app, vFit Gold makes improving vaginal tone while going through the transition of menopause easier to navigate.
Sexual health is as much a part of overall health as any other concern. Intimate health affects confidence, relationships, and overall quality of life. Both Joylux and Canyon Ranch focus on helping women achieve optimal health in all aspects of their life in order to feel their best.
“Women are seeking relief from the changes that occur with aging. We are passionate about offering natural, effective products to our guests. Joylux is the clear choice in intimate wellness, solutions and we are happy to offer these products to address this need gap,” says Deirdre Strunk, Vice President - Spa, Fitness and Beauty.
“Canyon Ranch is the premier destination for women looking to improve their overall health and wellness. We are thrilled to partner with such a prestigious destination to expand our mission and provide women with even more health and wellness options,” says Colette Courtion, Joylux Founder & CEO.
About Joylux: Joylux offers a platform of life-changing solutions with high-tech devices, digital tools, and products that address menopausal-related health concerns. By combining science-based products with access to menopausal education, health data, and community, we strive to deliver better health outcomes. Our mission is to empower women to live life confidently by improving all aspects of intimate health.
About Canyon Ranch: The original trailblazer of integrative wellness, Canyon Ranch began with one man’s pursuit of wellness, before wellness was a household word. That pursuit has since inspired an industry, and more importantly, inspired countless people to pursue their own version of well-being. With four immersive destinations and an integrative team of experts, Canyon Ranch guides your lifelong well-being on a path of proven answers.
Heather Dazell
Sexual health is as much a part of overall health as any other concern. Intimate health affects confidence, relationships, and overall quality of life. Both Joylux and Canyon Ranch focus on helping women achieve optimal health in all aspects of their life in order to feel their best.
“Women are seeking relief from the changes that occur with aging. We are passionate about offering natural, effective products to our guests. Joylux is the clear choice in intimate wellness, solutions and we are happy to offer these products to address this need gap,” says Deirdre Strunk, Vice President - Spa, Fitness and Beauty.
“Canyon Ranch is the premier destination for women looking to improve their overall health and wellness. We are thrilled to partner with such a prestigious destination to expand our mission and provide women with even more health and wellness options,” says Colette Courtion, Joylux Founder & CEO.
About Joylux: Joylux offers a platform of life-changing solutions with high-tech devices, digital tools, and products that address menopausal-related health concerns. By combining science-based products with access to menopausal education, health data, and community, we strive to deliver better health outcomes. Our mission is to empower women to live life confidently by improving all aspects of intimate health.
About Canyon Ranch: The original trailblazer of integrative wellness, Canyon Ranch began with one man’s pursuit of wellness, before wellness was a household word. That pursuit has since inspired an industry, and more importantly, inspired countless people to pursue their own version of well-being. With four immersive destinations and an integrative team of experts, Canyon Ranch guides your lifelong well-being on a path of proven answers.
Heather Dazell
Joylux
+ +1 206-219-6444
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok
Other