Stow — The January 2023 All Hands Herald is online! The latest edition of the news magazine for the Massachusetts fire service marks Firefighter Cancer Awareness Month by highlighting occupational cancer awareness, prevention, and early detection. The AHH also recaps the 2022 Firefighter of the Year awards, describes CSX railcar safety training for Hazmat professionals, introduces new Legal Quick Reference Guides for the fire service from DFS, and much more.



The All Hands Herald is published three times per year and welcomes contributions from the fire service. To submit an article, contact Department of Fire Services PIO Jake Wark at jake.wark@mass.gov.

