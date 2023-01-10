Submit Release
Glidewell Clinical Education Announces Free Hotel Stay Promotion for Live Continuing Education Courses

Dentists nationwide can now qualify for free hotel accommodations when attending a live in-person Glidewell continuing education course in California or Kentucky.

/EIN News/ -- IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glidewell Clinical Education is introducing a new promotion for free hotel accommodations for those who attend a live course in one of their state-of-the-art training centers in Irvine, California, or Louisville, Kentucky. This offer aims to relieve some of the financial load for attendees who are not local to the education centers.

One of those facilities is the brand new flagship Glidewell Clinical Education Center located within the Glidewell campus in Irvine, California. "With more dentists seeking in-person training than ever before, we recognized that we needed to expand our facility," says Dr. Neil Park, vice president of clinical affairs at Glidewell. This elite training center features spacious meeting areas, modern amenities, and fully equipped operatories and surgical suites for live surgical and restorative demonstrations. Located within the Glidewell campus, the 10,360-square-foot education center was designed for hosting an array of continuing education (CE) programs, including hands-on workshops, lectures and symposia.

Dr. Park adds: "With our new education center, we're happy to be able to host an array of affordable, practical, cutting-edge CE programs on implant dentistry, restorative dentistry, dental sleep medicine and more." These live courses provide attendees access to world-class presenters, a firsthand look at various dental techniques and valuable hands-on experience that lets them incorporate their new skills into their practices right away.

With this new free hotel stay promotion, Glidewell aims to extend its educational outreach to dentists around the nation. This offer is available with the payment of a doctor's full tuition for any in-person course at Glidewell facilities in Irvine, CA, and Louisville, KY, only. One-day courses are eligible for one free hotel night and two-day courses are eligible for two free hotel nights with the hotel selection being at the sole discretion of Glidewell.

Glidewell has continually added new educational resources for dental practitioners since its establishment in 2011. In addition to live courses, dentists can earn CE credits from weekly webinars, online CE courses and Glidewell's Chairside Magazine, which readers can access in print and online.

For a full list of upcoming live courses in 2023, clinicians can visit glidewellcecenter.com. To register for the free hotel promotion, doctors must call 866-791-9539. To learn more about the different clinical education resources available at Glidewell, clinicians can visit glidewell.com/education or call 866-791-9539.

Contact Information:
Eldon Thompson
Sr. Director of Marketing
mail@glidewell.com

