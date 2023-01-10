Brain Power Wellness Honors Partnership with Oneida School System

School-based wellness company, Brain Power Wellness, is excited to partner with Oneida School System and bring the Brain Power Wellness program to Oneida students at both the Pre-K-Middle School and the High School.

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Jan. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brain Power Wellness looks forward to an ongoing partnership with Oneida School System after successfully serving the schools and community the prior year. The primary goal of the collaboration is for Brain Power Wellness to help improve the social-emotional wellness and overall achievement of the Oneida School System and the surrounding community.



The Oneida Nation School System is part of the Oneida Nation, located in Wisconsin. The Oneida Tribe of Indians of Wisconsin has a remarkable self-government history and is a federally-recognized ready tribe of the United States. The Oneida Tribe has stood at the forefront to protect their homelands, continuing to preserve and protect for centuries.

The idea for Oneida to partner with Brain Power Wellness first sparked from friendship. During a wellness retreat in New Zealand, a friendship blossomed between Dave Beal’s wife, Dawn, and Oneida leader Artley Skenandore’s late friend. It was there when talk of a partnership started as the friends shared and exchanged ideas about the potential for Brain Power Wellness to bring its program to the Oneida Nation School System.

The Oneida Nation has put the community’s physical, emotional and mental well-being as an ongoing priority to enhance. Seeking creative ways to better social-emotional wellness for students and teachers who are part of the Oneida School System is what led to fueling the partnership with Brain Power Wellness. Dave and Dawn continued to forge their friendship and build a relationship with the Oneida Nation through staff professional development and class visits with students in 2018. Oneida school leaders then decided to bring the Brain Power Wellness program in August of 2021.

This partnership between the Oneida School System and Brain Power Wellness is a historic moment as Brain Power Wellness is now in its second year of comprehensive services.

Regarding their experience working with the Oneida Nation, Rebecca Wheaton, District of Columbia & Maryland Field Coordinator for Brain Power Wellness, explains, “This is a very historic moment in the history of Brain Power to be able to partner, learn and collaborate with such wonderful and dedicated people.”

Brain Power Wellness reviews the needs of the partnerships they make, which in Oneida School Systems’ case, was to improve the overall health and well-being of their staff, students, and families, pushing for the vision of a one-minded community. The partnership involves Brain Power Wellness providing their Social-Emotional Learning to Oneida Schools, including the Pre-K-Middle School and the High School. For each in-person visit to the Oneida Nation, Brain Power Wellness has four Brain Power Instructors, including Executive Director Dave Beal, present.

The first Family Night event was a success during Brain Power Wellness’ most recent visit to the Oneida Schools earlier this December.

“We appreciate the positive energy that was shared by all our parents and students at our Brain Power family night! Lots of smiles and encouragement was shared! The power of the good minds was shared with all!” Artley Skenandore, Oneida leader, said.

About Brain Power Wellness

Brain Power Wellness is a school-based wellness company that supports healthier school environments. Transforming partner schools through self-development, mindfulness, community building, retreats, SEL, holistic wellness, and brain training, Brain Power Wellness helps teachers, students, parents, and administrators. Since 2007, it has impacted more than 25,000 teachers and half a million students in 500 schools worldwide.

Media Contact

Name: Rebecca Wheaton

Organization: Brain Power Wellness

Location: Forest Hills, NY

Website: https://www.brainpowerwellness.com/

Phone Number: 718-275-8326

Email: contact@brainpowerwellness.com