Struthers Man and Former Browns Player Save Family From Drowning
Peyton Hillis Still in Critical Condition After He and Eric Kaasa Pull Family of Four from Ocean in Pensacola, Florida
I have never seen such a heroic act in my life, and I hope every NFL player and fan honors Peyton Hillis this weekend.”YOUNGSTOWN, OH, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A Struthers, Ohio man, Eric Kaasa, was enjoying a beach vacation with his wife in Pensacola, Florida when he noticed a family struggling in the water. "I wasn't sure at first what they were doing, and then I see this guy running and swimming to them in a panic. That's when I knew they needed help, so I ran in after him."
— Eric Kaasa
Eric Kaasa continues to explain how when he got to the family, Peyton Hillis had the two children in his arms. "He told me to help the woman and he had the others. I do not know how he did it. I am good swimmer and for a few minutes I thought I was not going to make it, and I was just getting one person back to shore."
Mr. Kaasa explains that Peyton Hillis went back out believing someone was underwater. "I couldn't even breathe, much less swim, when this super human says he thinks someone went under and he was going back out. I never thought for a moment that it would be too much for this hero who I just witnessed performing miracles."
It was about this time that first responders arrived and went out to assist the former NFL running back in his rescue attempt. They eventually returned to the beach with Payton Hillis unconscious on a jet ski. It appears that he tried to swim under water too long searching for the missing swimmer.
"Peyton Hillis is an absolute hero, " says Eric Kaasa, "I am praying for his full and speedy recovery and I hope all Americans are too. I have never seen such a heroic act in my life, and I hope every NFL player and fan honors Peyton Hillis this weekend."
Dean Walters
TK Credit Recovery
+1 510-724-2602
email us here