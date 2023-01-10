On This Page

Date: February 17, 2023 Time: 10:00 AM - 4:15 PM ET

About this Virtual Workshop:

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) – in collaboration with the University of Maryland Center of Excellence in Regulatory Science and Innovation (M-CERSI) – will host a one-day virtual public workshop entitled “Application of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning for Precision Medicine” on Friday, February 17, 2023.

The purpose of this workshop is to review current methodologies, opportunities, challenges, and best practices to address the rapidly changing landscape of artificial intelligence and machine learning in the setting of drug development and precision medicine.

Workshop Objectives:

Review progress made from implementing artificial intelligence and machine learning in drug development and precision medicine. Discuss methodologies and best practices used today in this field. Discuss technical challenges such as bias, generalizability, and opacity and how they can lead to issues of data disparity, fairness, and trustworthiness. We will also discuss how to address these challenges.

Meeting Information and Registration:

This virtual workshop is open to the public with no cost to attend, but registration is required. For more information and to view the draft Agenda, visit the MCERSI webpage.



Contact:

For questions regarding this event, please contact:

Kunal Naik

Office of Clinical Pharmacology

Center for Drug Evaluation and Research

U.S. Food and Drug Administration

OCPWorkshops@fda.hhs.gov