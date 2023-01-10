Orivet announced its first contest of the year, encouraging fans on social media to submit photos of their animals looking like their human counterparts.

Orivet Announces Look-A-Like Pet Contest, Benefiting Shelters and Rescues

MELBOURNE, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, January 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Orivet Genetic Pet Care, an international leader in dog and cat DNA testing kits, has announced a new “Look-A-Like” contest for pet owners worldwide.

Running from January 13 to February 13, 2023, cat and dog owners can submit pictures of themselves and their pets. To enter, participants must submit a photo of themselves with their canine or feline companions on Instagram or Twitter and use the hashtag #orivetlookalikes.

Following submissions, finalists will be selected by Orivet’s team, and winners will be chosen by an open vote on the company’s social media. Winners will be announced on February 14, 2023.

Winners of the contest will receive a range of prizes, with the top prize winner being featured on Orivet’s social media channels, receiving a complimentary testing kit, and having Orivet make a monetary donation to the animal shelter or rescue of their choice. Second and third-place winners will also be awarded with a donation to a shelter or rescue.

Orivet’s Look-A-Like Contest highlights the brand’s focus on the importance of the connection between a person and their pet. With a line of accredited genetic tests, Orivet has dedicated itself to helping breeders, veterinarians, and pet owners identify disease indicators, breed information, and parentage since its inception in 2010.

To learn more or submit an entry to the contest, please follow Orivet on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook or visit www.orivet.com.

About Orivet Genetic Pet Care

Orivet Genetic Pet Care is a leading personalized-medicine organization offering innovative healthcare solutions for breeders, veterinarians, and pet owners. The organization was founded in 2010 on the premise that each pet is unique, with its own set of specific traits, behaviors, genetic health needs, and inherent risks. Orivet works with veterinarians, pet owners, and responsible pet breeders to provide practical, evidence-based platforms focused on identifying risk and improving clinical outcomes.

To learn more about Orivet, visit www.orivet.com or visit us on social media to enter the contest.