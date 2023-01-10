Beacon Media + Marketing Details the Importance of Google E-A-T in Newly Released Guide
EINPresswire.com/ --
Beacon Media + Marketing just released a new guide including an interview with CMO Jennifer Christiansen about the importance of Google E-A-T and how it can affect a business's SEO strategy in 2023.
In today’s digital landscape, trust is a critical factor where content is concerned. And if Google can’t validate the trustworthiness of a business’s content, this can adversely affect search engine rankings. This is where Google E-A-T plays a major role.
Google E-A-T stands for Expertise, Authoritativeness, and Trustworthiness. And it’s these three elements that a Google search evaluator team will focus on when determining how to rank your content.
Google E-A-T takes into consideration the following factors:
• The overall expertise of the content creator
• The authority of the content creator, the content, and the website where the content is placed
• The trustworthiness of the content creator, the content, and the website where the content is placed
By focusing on the principles of E-A-T, Google search evaluators will determine if a piece of written content is useful and valuable to readers – or not. Additionally, search evaluators will also determine if the content is of high quality or not, and correspondingly rank the content accordingly.
The bottom line is, Google and readers want to know that the content they read comes from a verified and reliable source. And when a business can offer a high level of trust, authority, and transparency, this will help to improve the elements of E-A-T and get content ranked higher in search results. In addition, by working with a marketing company, a business can enhance its E-A-T, and move ahead of the competition
Beacon Media + Marketing has helped many businesses across the country with expert marketing. With a stellar team of talented creative professionals, Beacon Media + Marketing has the tools and experience you need to help you enhance your E-A-T and get your site ranked higher. And if you want to learn more, you can visit Beacon Media + Marketing here on the company website.
Adrienne Wilkerson
Beacon Media + Marketing
+1 775-824-5626
email us here