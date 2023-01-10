Submit Release
The Highly Anticipated Weed Bar Awards Show to Showcase Multiple Local and National Celebrity Performances in Detroit, Michigan

/EIN News/ -- DETROIT, Jan. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The awards show that is shaking Detroit with anticipation. This Sunday, Jan. 15, The Weed Bar is presenting an inaugural awards show to recognize members, brands, retailers and organizations that are positively impacting the cannabis community. Presented by STIIIZY, this may be the first cannabis awards show of its kind; this event is driving diversity in the D. With several local and national celebrity presenters, including Al Harrington and Trick Trick along with performances by Icewear VezzoGTLunizSnap DoggNick RyanWilly J Peso and Neisha Neshae along with Sherbinskis' very own Mario Guzman, this event is coming full force for the entertainment industry as well. 

The Weed Bar will be hosting "The Weed Bar Award Show" Jan. 15, 2023, where renowned local cannabis leaders and brands will come together for a legendary ceremony to honor the work they have done. There will be a special performance and over 15 of Michigan's hottest influencers distributing awards to the winner of each category. The show is from 7-11 p.m. at Music Hall Center for The Performing Arts, fitting 1,700 attendees, and there will be ample opportunity for crowd/influencer engagement. With categories ranging from best brands, best budtending teams, cannabis chefs, best events and more, there will be plenty to celebrate throughout the evening. 

While the cannabis industry still has a long way to go, it is important to recognize the positive progress that has been made locally. This is a movement and this is one of many ways we play a part in keeping the momentum going. This is why The Weed Bar is presenting a cultural appreciation event with CEP Events and The Winners Circle for the Detroit community and they are gratified by the support of local sponsors as they helped make this event possible. 

The Weed Bar Awards Show 2023 Press Release Presenting Sponsor: STIIIZY 

Guest of Honor: Mario Guzman 

Celebrity Guest Presenters: Al HarringtonTrick TrickChef Nikki Steward 

DJ Spotlight: DJ BJ

Host Spotlight: Comic J, Will Jackpot The Juice 

Artist Performances: Icewear VezzoGTLunizSnap DoggNick RyanWilly J PesoNeisha Neshae 

Additional Sponsors: RedemptionShatter HouseSauceyViolaNorthern Connections 

Marketing Partners: Hi StandardsBrand On Marketing 

Media Partners: Sensi MagazineThe Forum MagazineCannabis Lifestyle TVNo Love For Da Hate

Partner: CEP EventsThe Winners Circle 

Location: Music Hall Center for The Performing Arts 

Date: Jan. 15, 2023 (Sunday) 

Time: 7-11 p.m.

Tickets: The Weed Bar Awards Show 

Additional Information: The Weed Bar is a multimedia company bridging the gap between the cannabis culture and the entertainment industry. We have made a commitment to our viewers to be educational, honest and fun. We are product driven and not scripted. The host and guest will discuss products that will be provided and will be discussed throughout the show for the most honest commentary and review. There will be no set amount of guests or hosts. The direction of the show will flow with the discussion of the products as they are released. We ask that all involved parties are on time and stick to the highly curated script. 

For more information, please contact nick@nrsinvestments.com

Contact Information:
Ryli Kant
President of BRAND ON Marketing
ryli@brandonmarketing.com
989-574-6498

Ryli Kant
Marketing & Public Relations Director
ryli@medfarms.com
9895746498

Image 1: The Weed Bar Awards Show 2023


The awards show that is shaking Detroit with anticipation. This Sunday, Jan. 15, The Weed Bar is presenting an inaugural awards show to recognize members, brands, retailers and organizations that are positively impacting the cannabis community.



