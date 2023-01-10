The Highly Anticipated Weed Bar Awards Show to Showcase Multiple Local and National Celebrity Performances in Detroit, Michigan

/EIN News/ -- DETROIT, Jan. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The awards show that is shaking Detroit with anticipation. This Sunday, Jan. 15, The Weed Bar is presenting an inaugural awards show to recognize members, brands, retailers and organizations that are positively impacting the cannabis community. Presented by STIIIZY, this may be the first cannabis awards show of its kind; this event is driving diversity in the D. With several local and national celebrity presenters, including Al Harrington and Trick Trick along with performances by Icewear Vezzo, GT, Luniz, Snap Dogg, Nick Ryan, Willy J Peso and Neisha Neshae along with Sherbinskis' very own Mario Guzman, this event is coming full force for the entertainment industry as well.

The Weed Bar will be hosting "The Weed Bar Award Show" Jan. 15, 2023, where renowned local cannabis leaders and brands will come together for a legendary ceremony to honor the work they have done. There will be a special performance and over 15 of Michigan's hottest influencers distributing awards to the winner of each category. The show is from 7-11 p.m. at Music Hall Center for The Performing Arts, fitting 1,700 attendees, and there will be ample opportunity for crowd/influencer engagement. With categories ranging from best brands, best budtending teams, cannabis chefs, best events and more, there will be plenty to celebrate throughout the evening.

While the cannabis industry still has a long way to go, it is important to recognize the positive progress that has been made locally. This is a movement and this is one of many ways we play a part in keeping the momentum going. This is why The Weed Bar is presenting a cultural appreciation event with CEP Events and The Winners Circle for the Detroit community and they are gratified by the support of local sponsors as they helped make this event possible.

The Weed Bar Awards Show 2023 Press Release Presenting Sponsor: STIIIZY

Guest of Honor: Mario Guzman

Celebrity Guest Presenters: Al Harrington | Trick Trick | Chef Nikki Steward

DJ Spotlight: DJ BJ

Host Spotlight: Comic J, Will Jackpot The Juice

Artist Performances: Icewear Vezzo | GT | Luniz | Snap Dogg | Nick Ryan | Willy J Peso | Neisha Neshae

Additional Sponsors: Redemption | Shatter House | Saucey | Viola | Northern Connections

Marketing Partners: Hi Standards | Brand On Marketing

Media Partners: Sensi Magazine | The Forum Magazine | Cannabis Lifestyle TV | No Love For Da Hate

Partner: CEP Events | The Winners Circle

Location: Music Hall Center for The Performing Arts

Date: Jan. 15, 2023 (Sunday)

Time: 7-11 p.m.

Tickets: The Weed Bar Awards Show

Additional Information: The Weed Bar is a multimedia company bridging the gap between the cannabis culture and the entertainment industry. We have made a commitment to our viewers to be educational, honest and fun. We are product driven and not scripted. The host and guest will discuss products that will be provided and will be discussed throughout the show for the most honest commentary and review. There will be no set amount of guests or hosts. The direction of the show will flow with the discussion of the products as they are released. We ask that all involved parties are on time and stick to the highly curated script.

For more information, please contact nick@nrsinvestments.com.

Contact Information:

Ryli Kant

President of BRAND ON Marketing

ryli@brandonmarketing.com

989-574-6498



Ryli Kant

Marketing & Public Relations Director

ryli@medfarms.com

9895746498



Image 1: The Weed Bar Awards Show 2023





