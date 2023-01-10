CBH Homes Makes a Difference in the Community with Toy Donation

Employees of CBH hit the road and donated 1,200 Beanie Babies to children across the Valley.

/EIN News/ -- Boise, Idaho, Jan. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CBH Homes, a leading home builder in the Treasure Valley, made a difference in the lives of children in need this holiday season. The company purchased 1,200 Beanie Babies from an employee's mom's collection and donated them to children at St. Luke's Children's Hospital, Faces of Hope, and the Boys and Girls Club in Meridian and Kuna.

“When my mom was ready to get rid of her giant Beanie Baby collection, I knew I had to tell CBH. We’re always giving back and doing more for the community,” said Kerry Lawson, Operations Manager at Vertical Components, Inc, CBH Homes’ Truss Manufacturing company.

The Beanie Baby donation was well received by the children and staff at the hospitals and youth centers. "It was heartwarming to see the children's faces light up when they received a Beanie Baby," said Zoë Brunelle, Director of Major Gifts for St. Luke's Children’s. "It was a small gesture that made a big impact on their day."

"We are always looking for ways to give back to the community, and what better way to spread holiday cheer than by bringing joy to the faces of these deserving children," said Ronda Conger, Vice President of CBH Homes.

CBH Homes is dedicated to making a positive impact in the community and plans to continue their efforts in the future. "We are grateful for the opportunity to give back and look forward to finding more ways to make a difference in the lives of those in need," said Conger.

CBH Homes is a locally owned and operated home builder with a reputation for building high-quality homes and creating positive relationships with the communities in which they build. This holiday season, they have proven once again that they are dedicated to making a positive impact in the lives of those around them.

About CBH Homes:

CBH Homes has been building dreams for Idahoans for over 30 years, and for 19 of those, CBH Homes is Idaho’s #1 Builder, an Idaho Best Place to Work, now ranked #36 in the nation and proudly working with over 23,000 happy homeowners. Cbhhomes.com RCE-923

Attachment

CeCe Cheney CBH Homes 208.288.5560 cecec@cbhhomes.com