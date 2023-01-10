Lukin Center for Psychotherapy Discusses How to Spot Manipulative Behavior in New Guide
The Lukin Center for Psychotherapy just released information about manipulative behavior and how to spot the signs in yourself and others. And as manipulative behavior can often be difficult to spot, learning the cues to watch out for can be a great asset to anyone dealing with a difficult relationship.
Manipulation can come in many forms. But recognizing manipulative behavior in others and in one’s self can prove to be challenging. And it should also be mentioned that not all manipulative acts are malicious. In fact, many acts of manipulation can be directly linked to attachment issues or other forms of need fulfillment.
For example, when an individual wants to fit in or be liked by a person or a group, he or she may engage in manipulation to serve this end only. However, other forms of manipulation such as emotional manipulation and gaslighting are often tied to malicious intentions.
Where gaslighting is concerned, a person will attempt to manipulate another person by making them question their thoughts, their intentions, or even reality itself. And this form of manipulation can have long-term effects and could affect future relationships.
Recognizing manipulative behavior in one’s self can also be accomplished by asking what the true intentions behind the behavior are. And if a person finds that they are trying to please others more than take care of their own emotional needs, this could be an indicator that a person is being manipulative for need fulfillment.
Working with a therapist can allow one to discover if they are being manipulated, or if they are the ones engaging in manipulative behavior. And the Lukin Center for Psychotherapy offers many courses of action to assist in coping with manipulation. If you’d like to learn more, reach out to the Lukin Center for Psychotherapy by navigating to the company website here.
