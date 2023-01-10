Capital Digestive Care Announces Three Key Executive Leadership Changes

/EIN News/ -- Silver Spring, MD, Jan. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capital Digestive Care has announced three changes to its leadership team effective immediately. The company’s board of directors has elected Dr. Roderick Kreisberg to be its president and chief operating officer and Dr. Dan Neumann to be its president and chief strategy officer. Dr. Michael Weinstein will continue to serve as chief executive officer.

Dr. Roderick Kreisberg will continue to strengthen and optimize operations across our Capital Digestive Care. He joined the organization in 2009 and in his previous capacity as vice president and as a member of its executive committee, Dr. Kreisberg leveraged his clinical expertise and strategic insight to help grow Capital Digestive Care’s existing clinical offerings and expand its regional footprint. An advocate for diversity and inclusion, Dr. Kreisberg is a founding member and Vice President of GastroCares, a non-profit organization established by physicians to increase diversity and inclusion in the medical field through exposure and education, and to ameliorate existing disparities in health care delivery for underserved communities.

Dr. Dan Neumann has held numerous executive leadership and advisory roles, including as president and chief executive officer of Gastrointestinal & Liver Specialists of Tidewater, PLLC, which partnered with Capital Digestive Care in 2021. He has been practicing gastroenterology and providing exceptional patient care in the Tidewater region for almost 20 years. In his new role, Dr. Neumann will provide executive and operational leadership over our laboratory services and practices across the Washington, DC and Tidewater, VA regions.

Dr. Michael Weinstein spearheaded the merger of seven practices to form Capital Digestive Care in 2009, when he served as vice president. In 2017, Dr. Weinstein was elected to serve as president and CEO of the organization, which has grown to include over 160 physicians and advanced practice providers. He has a special interest in independent physician advocacy and is the immediate past president of the Digestive Health Physician Association and is serving a second time as the clinical counselor on the AGA Governing Board.

Citing the organization’s commitment to the highest quality patient care, Dr. Weinstein says, “Both Drs. Kreisberg and Neumann are respected and accomplished physician leaders with deep knowledge of how to best serve our patients. I am confident that under their leadership, Capital Digestive Care will continue to grow as a key regional leader in gastroenterology.”

About Capital Digestive Care

Founded in 2009, Capital Digestive Care is the largest private gastroenterology practice in the Mid-Atlantic. Recent partnerships with Gastrointestinal & Liver Specialists of Tidewater and Gastroenterology, Ltd. in Southeastern Virginia have expanded its network to more than 160 physicians and advanced care practitioners who treat a wide range of conditions—from the common complaint of heartburn to the complex management of Crohn’s Disease—and offer critical services for the prevention of colon cancer for more than 200,000 patients annually.

With business operations located in Silver Spring, MD, Capital Digestive Care’s integrated care model connects its doctors to more than 25 office locations and outpatient surgery centers as well as specialized laboratory services and the largest clinical research program of its kind in the region. For more information, please visit www.capitaldigestivecare.com.

Missi Hoch Capital Digestive Care 202-875-9942 mhoch@pegisolutions.com