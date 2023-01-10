EnviroMix Operational Excellence Award Presented to Loveland WRF

Left to right: Jason Morgan of Coombs Hopkins with Loveland team members Joe Creaghe (facility manager), Tad Jurgens, Jacob Gibson, and Jerry Schrag.

Colorado plant receives recognition for efficient BioMix operation

LOVELAND, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In 2018, the City of Loveland, Colorado, expanded their water reclamation facility (WRF) from 10 MGD to 12 MGD and upgraded their secondary treatment process to comply with stringent nitrogen and phosphorus limits. Having been selected based on the highest quality equipment and lowest total cost of ownership, BioMix Compressed Gas Mixing was installed in the return activated sludge (RAS) fermentation basin, anaerobic selector, and anoxic selector.

An energy-efficient patented technology from EnviroMix, BioMix provides uniform mixing of tank contents by firing programmed, short-duration bursts of compressed air through engineered nozzles located near the tank floor. BioMix systems provide significant power savings compared to mechanical mixers by uniformly distributing mixing energy across the basin floor rather than directing it outward from a localized point in the tank. All in-tank components of a system are maintenance free, non-clogging, and self-cleaning. Mixing parameters may be adjusted to optimize mixing and power utilization, either through operator input or automated process feedback.

Loveland’s BioMix system:

- Delivers annual energy savings of $45,000 versus submersible mixers

- Requires one duty and one standby compressor instead of up to 18 mechanical mixers

- Supports an ORP environment of less than -425 mV in the RAS fermentation process

- Operates independently or concurrently with aeration in the anoxic swing zones

Joe Creaghe, Loveland’s facility manager, and his staff are true wastewater treatment professionals, striving to operate their BioMix system at optimal efficiency. Recently, EnviroMix partnered with the facility to upgrade their control system to include our BioMix-DC functionality for the RAS fermentation basin, anaerobic selector, and anoxic selector, to further enhance nitrogen and phosphorus removal. As part of that process, Joe’s team enthusiastically connected a temporary remote data collection system to support EnviroMix’s commitment to provide performance-proven technologies.