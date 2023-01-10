CORRECTION - Zero Hash secures registration with AUSTRAC for Australian Expansion

Zero Hash Australia successfully registers with AUSTRAC for digital asset services in the region

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, Jan. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a release issued August 11, 2022, under the same headline by Zero Hash Holdings, please note that text in the third paragraph has been changed from "tastyworks (now owned by IG Capital)" to "tastyworks (now owned by IG Group)." Complete corrected text follows.

Zero Hash Holdings today announced that its Australian subsidiary, Zero Hash Australia Pty Limited (“Zero Hash Australia”), has successfully registered with the Australian Transaction Reports and Analysis Centre (“AUSTRAC”) as a Digital Currency Exchange provider (“DCE”).



AUSTRAC is the Australian government financial intelligence agency with regulatory responsibility for detecting, deterring and disrupting criminal abuse of the financial system to protect the community from serious and organized crime. This registration enables Zero Hash Australia to provide its crypto services to Australian entities that service Australian residents.

Zero Hash enables businesses to embed digital assets within their product offering with low technical lift and no regulatory burden. Zero Hash powers neo-banks, broker-dealers, payment groups, and non-financial consumer brands to offer digital assets. Clients include tastyworks (now owned by IG Group), Banxa, Wirex, MoneyLion and DraftKings.

“We are pleased to expand our regulatory footprint into Australia, advancing our mission to be the global digital asset infrastructure for every financial institution,” said Edward Woodford, CEO and Founder of Zero Hash Holdings. “This registration not only allows us to power thriving Australian FinTechs but also complements our footprint of licensing across the globe including the United States and Canada, that enables our global clients a one-stop solution to a global client base in digital assets.”

Zero Hash’s APAC Headquarters is based in Australia. Zero Hash Australia has appointed Claire Wivell Plater as a non-executive director and strategic adviser. Ms. Wivell Plater has been extensively involved with the Australian crypto and fintech eco-systems since 2013. Ms. Wivell Plater was previously Chairperson of The Fold Legal, a boutique law firm, a longstanding ASIC Business Advisory Committee member and is an initial Fellow of Blockchain Australia.

“I look forward to contributing to the expansion of Zero Hash within the APAC region. Australia is a perfect market for Zero Hash, with estimates that about 29% of Australians already own at least one cryptocurrency,” said Ms. Wivell Plater.

About Zero Hash

Zero Hash is a B2B2C embedded infrastructure platform that allows any platform to integrate digital assets natively into their own customer experience quickly and easily (a matter of API endpoints). Zero Hash’s turnkey solution handles the entire backend complexity and regulatory licensing required to offer crypto products.

Zero Hash Holdings, through its affiliates, powers neo-banks, broker-dealers, payment groups as well as non-financial brands to offer digital asset trading and custody, crypto-backed rewards and round-ups programs, and the ability to earn crypto through staking and DeFi.

Zero Hash Holdings is backed by investors, including Point72 Ventures, Bain Capital Ventures, and NYCA.

Zero Hash LLC is a FinCen-registered Money Service Business and a regulated Money Transmitter that can operate in 51 US jurisdictions. Zero Hash LLC and Zero Hash Liquidity Services LLC are licensed to engage in virtual currency business activity by the New York State Department of Financial Services. In Canada, Zero Hash LLC is registered as a Money Service Business with FINTRAC.

Zero Hash Australia is registered with the DCE registered provider number 100804170-001.

Zero Hash Contact

Edward Woodford

media@zerohash.com



