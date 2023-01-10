Cirba Solutions Appoints Jay Wago as Chief Commercial Officer

Cirba Solutions welcomes industry expert Jay Wago as Chief Commercial Officer

/EIN News/ -- Charlotte, NC, Jan. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cirba Solutions, the largest and most comprehensive battery management and materials processor for end-of-life batteries and gigafactory manufacturing scrap, today announced it appointed Jay Wago as its new Chief Commercial Officer. He has 25 years of global lithium-ion battery systems and materials sales experience and will lead Cirba Solutions’ commercial customer facing organization.

“We are thrilled to have Jay join the Cirba Solutions family. His extensive lithium-ion battery and battery materials market experience, combined with Cirba Solutions’ industry-leading battery management and materials expertise for end-of-life batteries, creates a perfect opportunity for us to further show our market leadership in battery materials,” explained David Klanecky, President & CEO of Cirba Solutions.

“I am very excited to join Cirba Solutions. Its strategic roadmap, background in electric vehicle battery recycling, and experience give the company a strong position in the lithium-ion battery supply chain. I believe we are in a position to provide the highest quality closed-loop sustainable solution for our customers and achieve significant growth in the coming years,” said Wago.

Wago has worked in various regions, including North America, South America, Europe, and Asia. Previous roles include Vice President of Sales & Marketing for Westwater Resources, Global Business Director for Albemarle Corporation, Commercial Director for Dow Chemical Company, and Sales Operations Manager at Celgard. In these roles, he was responsible for creating and executing global commercial strategies, developing new business partnerships, product management, and implementing new technology to enhance sales planning processes. Jay has also served as Representative Director/President of Japan Acrylic Chemical and a board member of Nippon Aluminum Alkyls. He holds a bachelor’s degree of Business Administration in Marketing from Georgia State University.

Cirba Solutions is the most trusted and only complete service provider in the battery management industry, taking batteries at end-of-life, processing them to extract critical materials, and supplying those materials back into the supply chain. With an operational, differentiated platform, its full suite of capabilities addresses lithium-ion and cross-chemistry battery demand supporting a circular battery supply chain for the industry. It is the leader in end-to-end battery recycling management solutions, offering battery-centric logistics, collection program solutions, second-life applications, and validating cathode production, with technological processes that emphasize environmental compliance. Cirba Solutions combines the resources and expertise of Heritage Battery Recycling, Retriev Technologies, and Battery Solutions.

